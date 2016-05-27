NEWS

Quadco’s director praised

D.A.R.E. program wraps up at Evergreen

Wauseon Board of Education relocating

Couple engaged

Chamber gala to celebrate Wauseon

Fulton County unemployment increases in December

Fulton County unemployment increases in December

Motorists cited in traffic blitz

Three people were cited during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office between Jan. 26-29. All citations wer...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Defiance woman sentenced

The following individuals were sentenced by Judge Jeffrey Robinson recently in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselma...

February 1st, 2017 |  

COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas CourtDeanna Cromly, Swanton, vs. Busse Knife Co., Wauseon, other civil.Samantha Sherman, Wauseon, vs. Jason Sherman, Wauseon, termination...

February 1st, 2017 |  

SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 199:47 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, K-9 Unit.4:29 p.m., County Road at County Road 11, York Twp., injury ac...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Community Bulletin Board

Fulton CountySenior CenterLuncheon ReservationsRequired419-337-9299800-686-9217Home delivered - $2On-site suggested donationSeniors (over 60) - $2All ...

February 1st, 2017 |  

D.A.R.E. program wraps up at Evergreen

The D.A.R.E. program for Evergreen Middle School wrapped up last Thursday. The program was presented by Deputy Marv Zumfelde of the Fulton County Sher...

February 1st, 2017 |  

SPORTS

Blackbirds defeated in overtime

Panthers down Liberty Center, 41-33

Indians slam Bryan in league play

Wauseon alum gets awarded

Jake Trejo of Wauseon was recently named a Division II Newcomer to Watch by Collegiate Baseball.Trejo is now a pitcher at Goldey-Beacom College in Wil...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Swanton duo signs letters of intent

Swanton’s success on the gridiron over the past two seasons has opened up an opportunity for two of its players at the Division I level in colle...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

National Football Foundation honors local athletes

There are 44 senior football players that were recently selected as scholar athletes in the Toledo Wistert Chapter of the National Football Foundation...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Vikings move to 8-7 with win over Fayette

For the umpteenth time this season, Brittaney Cymbolin’s Evergreen Vikings forced a dump truck load of first half turnovers.Against Fayette, her...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Blackbirds defeated in overtime

Pettisville led by as many as eight points in the second half Tuesday at home against Holgate in girls basketball. However, 20 points from Holgate sop...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Pettisville girls basketball hammers Montpelier

Pettisville girls basketball held Montpelier to just five first half points while on their way to a 46-22 win on the road Thursday.Alexa Leppelmeier l...

January 31st, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

Couple engaged

Centenarian going strong

Gospel concert

WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 1410:13 a.m., 220 N. Fulton St., trespassing.1:38 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite Aid, larceny.3:52 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Pol...

September 29th, 2016 |  

Swanton holds Corn Festival

The annual Swanton Corn Festival was held on Saturday with a parade, rides, entertainment, competitions, vendors, and a variety of food. Above, the Wa...

August 22nd, 2016 |  

Junge-Davidson wedding

Jacob Junge and Kathryn Davidson, both of Wauseon, were united in marriage April 30, 2016, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Napoleon by Pastor Peter Mar...

June 15th, 2016 |  

Celebrating 50 years

Harold and Sue Boysel will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with an Open House on Sunday, Jun 19, 2-5 p.m., at the Wauseon Rotary Club, 600 ...

June 15th, 2016 |  

Taking the fight to cancer

Cancer survivors gather for a photo Friday at the Fulton County Relay for Life event at the fairgrounds in Wauseon.Anita Eckley of Swanton talks about...

June 13th, 2016 |  

Delta student charged for bomb threat

Charges have been filed relating to an April 29 bomb threat that caused the evacuation of Delta Middle School.A subsequent investigation into who was ...

May 27th, 2016 |  

OPINION

Life’s Lessons

Adult Crisis Unit open house planned

Life’s Lessons

NEXUS-FERC process fraudulent

Those of us who have been close to the Nexus Gas Transmission pipeline-Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) process are dismayed at how our cou...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

I recently wrote about holiday dinners at my one-room, eight-grade school in the Kentucky mountains. Christmas, of course, rated such a meal. We alway...

December 21st, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

With Thanksgiving over, it isn’t long until Christmas. Most people buckle down right away to doing or finishing their shopping. Some shop all ye...

December 7th, 2016 |  

Your view

Hazel and I have lived in the Wauseon area for most of our 88 years. We say thank you to the Wauseon Downtown Merchants Committee for putting together...

December 5th, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

Well, now it’s after Thanksgiving, and people are still exchanging recipes and reporting on their family gatherings. One lady told of her daught...

December 1st, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

I was pleasantly surprised to find myself on the receiving end of random acts of kindness the other day.Several months ago, I received a mailing about...

November 23rd, 2016 |  

