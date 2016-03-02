NEWS

Chamber gala to celebrate Wauseon

Fulton County unemployment increases in December

New high ropes course at Camp Palmer

New cardinal license plate unveiled

NSCC awarded Innovation Grant

Scholarship donation

Locals earn college honors

Fulton County residents have been named to Fall 2016 honors lists at their respective colleges.At Miami University in Oxford, Ohio:Chelsey Miller of S...

‘State of Tobacco Control’ report released

COLUMBUS – The American Lung Association’s “State of Tobacco Control” report has found that in 2016 Ohio failed to do enough t...

Ohio opioid prescribing declines

COLUMBUS– Opioid prescribing in Ohio declined for the fourth consecutive year in 2016, according to a newly released report from the State Board...

Retired flag collection drop box service now available at Swanton Public Library

New this year at the Swanton Public Library, the public may utilize a 24-hour outdoor unit designed to collect flags for appropriate retirement.This e...

Bible Quiz kids win big

Area Bible quizzers studied the book of Ephesians for the second Northwest Ohio Bible Quiz meet held at West Clinton Mennonite Church. For the Sunday,...

Indians pick up first win

Defense propels Swanton to victory over Fayette in boys hoops

Wauseon’s McKayla Campbell makes college choice

Ohio High School Athletic Association baseball pitch count regulation approved for 2017

COLUMBUS – Details for a nationally-mandated pitch count restriction in high school baseball were approved Thursday by the Ohio High School Athl...

Local hoops teams ranked in state poll

The Archbold girls basketball team received a second place ranking in the latest Associated Press state poll for Division III. Receiving three first p...

Indians pick up first win

What a way to win for the first time this season. Scoring the first 14 points of the game, Wauseon never trailed against an improved Fairview squad, a...

Defense propels Swanton to victory over Fayette in boys hoops

Swanton used a significant size advantage to create consistent defensive pressure in a 50-36 victory over Fayette at home in boys basketball Tuesday.&...

Panthers drop a pair of contests

The Delta boys basketball team was defeated at Patrick Henry Friday, 48-40. They then fell at home to Edgerton Saturday, 61-36.Against the Patriots, G...

Gospel concert

Swanton holds Corn Festival

Junge-Davidson wedding

Celebrating 50 years

Harold and Sue Boysel will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with an Open House on Sunday, Jun 19, 2-5 p.m., at the Wauseon Rotary Club, 600 ...

Taking the fight to cancer

Cancer survivors gather for a photo Friday at the Fulton County Relay for Life event at the fairgrounds in Wauseon.Anita Eckley of Swanton talks about...

Delta student charged for bomb threat

Charges have been filed relating to an April 29 bomb threat that caused the evacuation of Delta Middle School.A subsequent investigation into who was ...

Wauseon High School to present ‘Legally Blonde’

Wauseon High School will be presenting its spring musical, “Legally Blonde,” this weekend. Based on the hit movie, the musical tells the s...

Life’s Lessons

Even in retirement, Monday is always a busy day. Monday’s time is not negotiable. That’s the day Kelly and I visit the Little Sisters of t...

Adult Crisis Unit open house planned

NEXUS-FERC process fraudulent

Those of us who have been close to the Nexus Gas Transmission pipeline-Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) process are dismayed at how our cou...

I recently wrote about holiday dinners at my one-room, eight-grade school in the Kentucky mountains. Christmas, of course, rated such a meal. We alway...

With Thanksgiving over, it isn’t long until Christmas. Most people buckle down right away to doing or finishing their shopping. Some shop all ye...

Hazel and I have lived in the Wauseon area for most of our 88 years. We say thank you to the Wauseon Downtown Merchants Committee for putting together...

Well, now it’s after Thanksgiving, and people are still exchanging recipes and reporting on their family gatherings. One lady told of her daught...

I was pleasantly surprised to find myself on the receiving end of random acts of kindness the other day.Several months ago, I received a mailing about...

