2016 in review

Fulton County 4-H advisors honored at banquet

FFA officers announced

New commissioner eager to begin

HOSA officers

$16 million Gerald Grain project underway

COURTHOUSE NEWS

Western District CourtAnn M. Aeschliman, Stryker, speed, $190.Anna Reuttner, Archbold, failure to yield, $190.Craig J. Jarboe, Montpelier, failure to ...

December 28th, 2016 |  

County health assessment has ups, downs

Some numbers from two years ago rose, and some fell in the 2016 Fulton County Health Status Assessment released this month. But obesity, mental health...

December 26th, 2016 |  

WAUSEON POLICE

Wednesday, Dec. 148:24 a.m., 235 S. Franklin St., suspicious person.8:57 a.m., Dickman Road at Krieger Street, disabled vehicle.11:05 a.m., 1465 N. Sh...

December 26th, 2016 |  

Woman sentenced for OVI, firearm

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge James E. Barber in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman...

December 26th, 2016 |  

Reservations for shelter house start soon

Reservations for 2017 Wauseon Parks Shelter House rentals will be taken soon. They will begin at 8 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the City Municipa...

December 26th, 2016 |  

NwOESC now on ohiocheckbook.com

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced last Tuesday the launch of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center’s online checkbook on OhioCheckboo...

December 26th, 2016 |  

Wauseon girls basketball drops a pair of contests

2016 saw many milestones met

Indians win holiday tournament

NAPOLEON - Wauseon girls basketball twice fought back from double digit deficits to get the score under 10, but they came up just short in a 67-56 los...

December 30th, 2016 |  

There were many achievements made by Fulton County athletes and sports teams in 2016. Here is a look at some of those milestones.Winter sportsArchbold...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Viking triples lead them past Delta

If the Delta Panthers got caught looking for an air raid shelter last Friday night at Evergreen, no one probably could blame them.The Vikings fired at...

December 29th, 2016 updated: December 29th, 2016. |  

Delta girls basketball wins defensive battle against Evergreen, 38-26

The last time 64 points were scored in a Delta-Evergreen girls basketball game was probably in the first half of any game the last umpteen years.Howev...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Archbold bests rival Pettisville

In what can be described as a defensive struggle, Archbold boys basketball outscored Pettisville 31-18 in the second half to balloon a 10-point halfti...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Gospel concert

Swanton holds Corn Festival

Junge-Davidson wedding

Celebrating 50 years

Harold and Sue Boysel will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with an Open House on Sunday, Jun 19, 2-5 p.m., at the Wauseon Rotary Club, 600 ...

June 15th, 2016 |  

Taking the fight to cancer

Cancer survivors gather for a photo Friday at the Fulton County Relay for Life event at the fairgrounds in Wauseon.Anita Eckley of Swanton talks about...

June 13th, 2016 |  

Delta student charged for bomb threat

Charges have been filed relating to an April 29 bomb threat that caused the evacuation of Delta Middle School.A subsequent investigation into who was ...

May 27th, 2016 |  

Wauseon High School to present ‘Legally Blonde’

Wauseon High School will be presenting its spring musical, “Legally Blonde,” this weekend. Based on the hit movie, the musical tells the s...

April 15th, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

Even in retirement, Monday is always a busy day. Monday’s time is not negotiable. That’s the day Kelly and I visit the Little Sisters of t...

March 2nd, 2016 |  

Slightly SkewedDavid J. Coehrs

Slightly Skewed

Slightly SkewedDavid J. Coehrs

Your view

Hazel and I have lived in the Wauseon area for most of our 88 years. We say thank you to the Wauseon Downtown Merchants Committee for putting together...

December 5th, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

Well, now it’s after Thanksgiving, and people are still exchanging recipes and reporting on their family gatherings. One lady told of her daught...

December 1st, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

I was pleasantly surprised to find myself on the receiving end of random acts of kindness the other day.Several months ago, I received a mailing about...

November 23rd, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

I’ve been writing this column for over 20 years now, and on mornings like this, when I simply don’t have a ghost of idea what I’m to...

November 16th, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

Done by friends, acquaintances, strangers – they are random acts of kindness.You no doubt do them daily without thought. You hold a door for som...

November 9th, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

We had spent a couple of days in the Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and thoroughly enjoyed the vibrant fall colors. Now we were on our way home. We ...

November 2nd, 2016 |  

