Fulton County unemployment increases in December

New high ropes course at Camp Palmer

New cardinal license plate unveiled

NSCC awarded Innovation Grant

Scholarship donation

Retired flag collection drop box service now available at Swanton Public Library

Jacque Wells, right, of Farmers and Merchants State Bank, recently presented Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Superintendent Kerri Gearhart w...

January 25th, 2017 |  

‘State of Tobacco Control’ report released

COLUMBUS – The American Lung Association’s “State of Tobacco Control” report has found that in 2016 Ohio failed to do enough t...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Ohio opioid prescribing declines

COLUMBUS– Opioid prescribing in Ohio declined for the fourth consecutive year in 2016, according to a newly released report from the State Board...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Bible Quiz kids win big

Area Bible quizzers studied the book of Ephesians for the second Northwest Ohio Bible Quiz meet held at West Clinton Mennonite Church. For the Sunday,...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Dean’s List students

The following Fulton County residents earned a place on the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at the University of Akron. To be eligible, the students neede...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Indians pick up first win

Defense propels Swanton to victory over Fayette in boys hoops

Defense propels Swanton to victory over Fayette in boys hoops
Wauseon’s McKayla Campbell makes college choice

Wauseon’s McKayla Campbell makes college choice

Panthers drop a pair of contests

The Delta boys basketball team was defeated at Patrick Henry Friday, 48-40. They then fell at home to Edgerton Saturday, 61-36.Against the Patriots, G...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Blackbirds outlast Bombers

Pettisville girls basketball earned a 35-27 win at Edon Friday.Morgan Leppelmeier paced the Blackbirds with 17 points. Hannah Kaylor scored 11 for Edo...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Streaks handle Indians

Archbold rolled over Wauseon 90-47 at home in NWOAL girls basketball Thursday.The Blue Streaks forced the Indians into 24 turnovers while only committ...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Presale tickets available for Wauseon boys basketball game versus Bryan

Presale tickets for this Friday’s Bryan at Wauseon boys basketball games will be on sale at Wauseon High School on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Wauseon girls emerge victorious, boys fall short at swim meet

Wauseon hosted a swimming and diving meet Thursday as their girls team was victorious and the boys team lost.The girls earned a 57-35 win against Sylv...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Gospel concert

Swanton holds Corn Festival

Junge-Davidson wedding

Harold and Sue Boysel will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with an Open House on Sunday, Jun 19, 2-5 p.m., at the Wauseon Rotary Club, 600 ...

June 15th, 2016 |  

Taking the fight to cancer

Cancer survivors gather for a photo Friday at the Fulton County Relay for Life event at the fairgrounds in Wauseon.Anita Eckley of Swanton talks about...

June 13th, 2016 |  

Delta student charged for bomb threat

Charges have been filed relating to an April 29 bomb threat that caused the evacuation of Delta Middle School.A subsequent investigation into who was ...

May 27th, 2016 |  

Wauseon High School to present ‘Legally Blonde’

Wauseon High School will be presenting its spring musical, “Legally Blonde,” this weekend. Based on the hit movie, the musical tells the s...

April 15th, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

Even in retirement, Monday is always a busy day. Monday’s time is not negotiable. That’s the day Kelly and I visit the Little Sisters of t...

March 2nd, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

Adult Crisis Unit open house planned

Life’s Lessons

NEXUS-FERC process fraudulent

Those of us who have been close to the Nexus Gas Transmission pipeline-Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) process are dismayed at how our cou...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

I recently wrote about holiday dinners at my one-room, eight-grade school in the Kentucky mountains. Christmas, of course, rated such a meal. We alway...

December 21st, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

With Thanksgiving over, it isn’t long until Christmas. Most people buckle down right away to doing or finishing their shopping. Some shop all ye...

December 7th, 2016 |  

Your view

Hazel and I have lived in the Wauseon area for most of our 88 years. We say thank you to the Wauseon Downtown Merchants Committee for putting together...

December 5th, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

Well, now it’s after Thanksgiving, and people are still exchanging recipes and reporting on their family gatherings. One lady told of her daught...

December 1st, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

I was pleasantly surprised to find myself on the receiving end of random acts of kindness the other day.Several months ago, I received a mailing about...

November 23rd, 2016 |  

