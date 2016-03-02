NEWS

Wauseon missing persons located

He can see clearly now

Wauseon Police look for 2 missing individuals

The Studio offers creative outlet

‘See what you see’

Mayor: Wauseon rife with promise in ‘17

Police/fire/EMS support service requested

Wauseon City Council discussed implementing an emotional support program for police, fire, and emergency personnel during a brief session held Monday....

January 18th, 2017 |  

He can see clearly now

Thanks to the generosity of his community, Brady Hohl can see clearly now.The nine-year-old Wauseon boy, whose parents spearheaded a fundraising campa...

January 18th, 2017 |  

NAMI to offer mental health education

Family members and friends of someone who has a mental illness such as major depression can learn more about the illness, its treatment and ways to be...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Dodgeball tournament benefits Backpack Buddies

The Swanton Lions Club will present the annual Dodge For A Good Cause Dodgeball Tournament on Saturday, March 18. It will take place at Swanton High S...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Wauseon Police look for 2 missing individuals

Update: Both have been locatedWauseon Police announced this week they were looking for two missing individuals.Armondo Soto, 16, is missing juvenile w...

January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |  

Fayette woman sentenced for endangerment

A Fayette woman was sentenced to jail and community control Tuesday in Fulton County Common Pleas Court after being convicted on three counts of child...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Fast start lifts Indians over Maumee

Swanton girls basketball outlasts Pettisville in overtime

Archbold girls basketball stays unbeaten with win at Swanton

Brandon Coopshaw grabs a pair of wins

Brandon Coopshaw, an 11 year old Pettisville resident, took first in two of three go-kart races held at the Cereal City Winter Showdown at Midwest Ind...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Wauseon resident Abby Pennington awarded Evans Scholarship

GOLF, Ill. – Twenty-nine high school caddies from the state of Ohio, including Abby Pennington of Wauseon, have been awarded the Evans Scholarsh...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Wauseon dominates in the pool

Wauseon swimming and diving hosted Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green and Maumee in a quad Tuesday as both of their squads emerged victorious.The boys team ...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Vikings beat Generals in double overtime

There are times in a game when a young team faces adversity and crumbles like an abandoned rusty steel mill.Like when a turnover gives an opponent a g...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Fast start lifts Indians over Maumee

MAUMEE – Starting on an 18-0 run, Wauseon had the room to withstand a barrage of treys from Maumee’s Ben Pacer in the second half of a 51-...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Swanton girls basketball outlasts Pettisville in overtime

In a game of momentum swings where the difference was one point at halftime, two after three quarters, and all square at the end of regulation, Swanto...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Gospel concert

Swanton holds Corn Festival

Junge-Davidson wedding

Celebrating 50 years

Harold and Sue Boysel will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with an Open House on Sunday, Jun 19, 2-5 p.m., at the Wauseon Rotary Club, 600 ...

June 15th, 2016 |  

Taking the fight to cancer

Cancer survivors gather for a photo Friday at the Fulton County Relay for Life event at the fairgrounds in Wauseon.Anita Eckley of Swanton talks about...

June 13th, 2016 |  

Delta student charged for bomb threat

Charges have been filed relating to an April 29 bomb threat that caused the evacuation of Delta Middle School.A subsequent investigation into who was ...

May 27th, 2016 |  

Wauseon High School to present ‘Legally Blonde’

Wauseon High School will be presenting its spring musical, “Legally Blonde,” this weekend. Based on the hit movie, the musical tells the s...

April 15th, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

Even in retirement, Monday is always a busy day. Monday’s time is not negotiable. That’s the day Kelly and I visit the Little Sisters of t...

March 2nd, 2016 |  

Adult Crisis Unit open house planned

Life’s Lessons

NEXUS-FERC process fraudulent

Life’s Lessons

I recently wrote about holiday dinners at my one-room, eight-grade school in the Kentucky mountains. Christmas, of course, rated such a meal. We alway...

December 21st, 2016 |  

With Thanksgiving over, it isn’t long until Christmas. Most people buckle down right away to doing or finishing their shopping. Some shop all ye...

December 7th, 2016 |  

Your view

Hazel and I have lived in the Wauseon area for most of our 88 years. We say thank you to the Wauseon Downtown Merchants Committee for putting together...

December 5th, 2016 |  

Well, now it’s after Thanksgiving, and people are still exchanging recipes and reporting on their family gatherings. One lady told of her daught...

December 1st, 2016 |  

I was pleasantly surprised to find myself on the receiving end of random acts of kindness the other day.Several months ago, I received a mailing about...

November 23rd, 2016 |  

I’ve been writing this column for over 20 years now, and on mornings like this, when I simply don’t have a ghost of idea what I’m to...

November 16th, 2016 |  

