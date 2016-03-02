Delta boys basketball gets first win against Swanton
Indians split meet with Northview
Fulton County 4-H advisors honored at banquet
New commissioner eager to begin
2016 saw many milestones met
Latest Updates
- SHERIFF’S REPORT - 1:39 pm
- Shuckers getting transformation - 1:29 pm
- Lehner: Replace OGT gradually - 1:29 pm
- COURTHOUSE NEWS - 1:16 pm
- County farms deemed historical - 12:16 pm
- ‘Trooper of the Year’ named - 12:16 pm
- FCCC honors school board - 12:16 pm
- Extension offers ag sessions - 12:16 pm
- ODA funding available for farmers - 12:16 pm
- WAUSEON POLICE REPORT - 12:15 pm
- Motorists cited in traffic blitz - 12:15 pm
- Adult ag series slated - 12:15 pm
- INTV - 12:15 pm
- Show choir Cabaret Show is Sunday - 7:41 pm
- Programs for kids planned at SPL - 3:12 pm
- Swanton Library plans adult activities - 1:10 pm
- Godly challenge gets powerful results - 12:40 pm
- Wauseon Council tackles light agenda - 12:28 pm
- ‘God, Country’ contest slated - 12:25 pm
- DHS student scholarship semi-finalist - 12:25 pm
- Standing Courageous Community Engagement Coalition Meeting to discuss Sierah’s Law - 12:25 pm
- Spring Arbor grads - 12:25 pm
- FCCC holding open house - 12:25 pm
- SHERIFF’S REPORT - 12:25 pm
- Dean’s list released - 12:25 pm
NEWS
WAUSEON POLICE REPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 288:09 a.m., 152 S. Fulton St., Fulton County Administration Building, abandoned vehicle.1:53 p.m., E. Oak Street at Marshall Street, ...
Motorists cited in traffic blitz
Two citations were issued by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz held Jan. 1-2. One was for disobeying a traff...
Adult ag series slated
The Fulton County OSU Extension will host an adult agriculture education series on grain marketing and cost trends in the Pettisville Agriculture Room...
INTV
Changes do occur in the programming schedule after the publication of the Expositor. For the most current information, watch the program guide on Chan...
Show choir Cabaret Show is Sunday
The Swanton High School show choir’s annual Cabaret Show is this weekend. On Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. the show choir will be performing their an...
Programs for kids planned at SPL
The Swanton Public Library has announced three upcoming events for kids.CliffordChildren in grades K-5 are invited to come to the library at 10:30 a.m...
SPORTS
Streaks stop Wildcats
Archbold defeated Napoleon 66-47 in boys basketball on Tuesday. Archbold led by 8 at the half and outscored the Wildcats 20-11 in the third to pull aw...
Dogs pick up win
Swanton girls basketball picked up a win at Holgate on Tuesday, 44-34.The Bulldogs were led by Haley Nelson who scored 28 and Cydney Christensen who a...
Delta downs Fayette in girls hoops
Delta girls basketball defeated Fayette on the road Saturday, 56-42.Maddie Mattimore finished with 21 points for the Panthers to lead all scorers. Del...
Pettisville boys basketball defeated in overtime
Pettisville was outscored 8-5 in overtime as they fell on the road at Ottawa Hills, 64-61, in boys basketball action last Friday.The Blackbirds could ...
St. Caspar’s hosting free throw tournament
On Sunday, Jan. 15, the St. Caspar Knights of Columbus will host the council level of the 2017 K of C Free Throw Tournament.The event will take place ...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Celebrating 50 years
Harold and Sue Boysel will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with an Open House on Sunday, Jun 19, 2-5 p.m., at the Wauseon Rotary Club, 600 ...
Taking the fight to cancer
Cancer survivors gather for a photo Friday at the Fulton County Relay for Life event at the fairgrounds in Wauseon.Anita Eckley of Swanton talks about...
Delta student charged for bomb threat
Charges have been filed relating to an April 29 bomb threat that caused the evacuation of Delta Middle School.A subsequent investigation into who was ...
Wauseon High School to present ‘Legally Blonde’
Wauseon High School will be presenting its spring musical, “Legally Blonde,” this weekend. Based on the hit movie, the musical tells the s...
Life’s Lessons
Even in retirement, Monday is always a busy day. Monday’s time is not negotiable. That’s the day Kelly and I visit the Little Sisters of t...
OPINION
Life’s Lessons
With Thanksgiving over, it isn’t long until Christmas. Most people buckle down right away to doing or finishing their shopping. Some shop all ye...
Your view
Hazel and I have lived in the Wauseon area for most of our 88 years. We say thank you to the Wauseon Downtown Merchants Committee for putting together...
Life’s Lessons
Well, now it’s after Thanksgiving, and people are still exchanging recipes and reporting on their family gatherings. One lady told of her daught...
Life’s Lessons
I was pleasantly surprised to find myself on the receiving end of random acts of kindness the other day.Several months ago, I received a mailing about...
Life’s Lessons
I’ve been writing this column for over 20 years now, and on mornings like this, when I simply don’t have a ghost of idea what I’m to...
Life’s Lessons
Done by friends, acquaintances, strangers – they are random acts of kindness.You no doubt do them daily without thought. You hold a door for som...