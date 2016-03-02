He can see clearly now
Swanton girls basketball outlasts Pettisville in overtime
The Studio offers creative outlet
‘See what you see’
Mayor: Wauseon rife with promise in ‘17
NEWS
Police/fire/EMS support service requested
Wauseon City Council discussed implementing an emotional support program for police, fire, and emergency personnel during a brief session held Monday....
He can see clearly now
Thanks to the generosity of his community, Brady Hohl can see clearly now.The nine-year-old Wauseon boy, whose parents spearheaded a fundraising campa...
NAMI to offer mental health education
Family members and friends of someone who has a mental illness such as major depression can learn more about the illness, its treatment and ways to be...
Dodgeball tournament benefits Backpack Buddies
The Swanton Lions Club will present the annual Dodge For A Good Cause Dodgeball Tournament on Saturday, March 18. It will take place at Swanton High S...
Wauseon Police look for 2 missing individuals
Update: Both have been locatedWauseon Police announced this week they were looking for two missing individuals.Armondo Soto, 16, is missing juvenile w...
Fayette woman sentenced for endangerment
A Fayette woman was sentenced to jail and community control Tuesday in Fulton County Common Pleas Court after being convicted on three counts of child...
SPORTS
Brandon Coopshaw grabs a pair of wins
Brandon Coopshaw, an 11 year old Pettisville resident, took first in two of three go-kart races held at the Cereal City Winter Showdown at Midwest Ind...
Wauseon resident Abby Pennington awarded Evans Scholarship
GOLF, Ill. – Twenty-nine high school caddies from the state of Ohio, including Abby Pennington of Wauseon, have been awarded the Evans Scholarsh...
Wauseon dominates in the pool
Wauseon swimming and diving hosted Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green and Maumee in a quad Tuesday as both of their squads emerged victorious.The boys team ...
Vikings beat Generals in double overtime
There are times in a game when a young team faces adversity and crumbles like an abandoned rusty steel mill.Like when a turnover gives an opponent a g...
Fast start lifts Indians over Maumee
MAUMEE – Starting on an 18-0 run, Wauseon had the room to withstand a barrage of treys from Maumee’s Ben Pacer in the second half of a 51-...
Swanton girls basketball outlasts Pettisville in overtime
In a game of momentum swings where the difference was one point at halftime, two after three quarters, and all square at the end of regulation, Swanto...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Celebrating 50 years
Harold and Sue Boysel will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with an Open House on Sunday, Jun 19, 2-5 p.m., at the Wauseon Rotary Club, 600 ...
Taking the fight to cancer
Cancer survivors gather for a photo Friday at the Fulton County Relay for Life event at the fairgrounds in Wauseon.Anita Eckley of Swanton talks about...
Delta student charged for bomb threat
Charges have been filed relating to an April 29 bomb threat that caused the evacuation of Delta Middle School.A subsequent investigation into who was ...
Wauseon High School to present ‘Legally Blonde’
Wauseon High School will be presenting its spring musical, “Legally Blonde,” this weekend. Based on the hit movie, the musical tells the s...
Life’s Lessons
Even in retirement, Monday is always a busy day. Monday’s time is not negotiable. That’s the day Kelly and I visit the Little Sisters of t...
OPINION
Adult Crisis Unit open house planned
Life’s Lessons
NEXUS-FERC process fraudulent
Life’s Lessons
I recently wrote about holiday dinners at my one-room, eight-grade school in the Kentucky mountains. Christmas, of course, rated such a meal. We alway...
Life’s Lessons
With Thanksgiving over, it isn’t long until Christmas. Most people buckle down right away to doing or finishing their shopping. Some shop all ye...
Your view
Hazel and I have lived in the Wauseon area for most of our 88 years. We say thank you to the Wauseon Downtown Merchants Committee for putting together...
Life’s Lessons
Well, now it’s after Thanksgiving, and people are still exchanging recipes and reporting on their family gatherings. One lady told of her daught...
Life’s Lessons
I was pleasantly surprised to find myself on the receiving end of random acts of kindness the other day.Several months ago, I received a mailing about...
Life’s Lessons
I’ve been writing this column for over 20 years now, and on mornings like this, when I simply don’t have a ghost of idea what I’m to...