NEWS

1:10 pm |    

‘Tis the ending

1:29 pm |    

Shuckers getting transformation

12:16 pm |    

FCCC honors school board

10:58 am |    

Schroeders celebrate 70th

2:50 pm |    

2016 in review

1:21 pm |    

Fulton County 4-H advisors honored at banquet

Pregnant women offered tobacco-free program

The Fulton County Health Department will offer the, BABY & ME – Tobacco Free Program to help pregnant women quit smoking and stay tobacco fr...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Dean’s List released

Aubrey Geis of Delta and Alexis Williams of Swanton are among students who earned a place on the Ohio Christian University Residential Undergraduate P...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Recent Delta thefts investigated

Authorities are investigating a theft that occurred at 11651 County Road 12, Delta. A 2006 Mac-Lander 18 foot Beavertail medium flip-up ramp flatbed t...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Traffic blitz planned

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a Traffic Enforcement Blitz between Jan. 16-21 during various hours in various locations through...

January 11th, 2017 |  

WMS announces 2nd Quarter Honor Roll

Wauseon Middle School has released its 2nd Quarter Honor Roll. Students were included who obtained a 3.0 grade point average or above. An asterisk bes...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Swanton population grows most in Fulton County

Only two Fulton County municipalities have grown in population since 2010, according to estimates from the United States Census Bureau. The Village of...

January 9th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

8:10 am |    

Archbold’s Jack Fisher signs on at Bethel College

8:00 am
Updated: 8:00 am. |    

Wauseon native inducted to Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Hall of Fame

1:17 pm |    

Wauseon bowling sweeps Swanton

Archbold’s Jack Fisher signs on at Bethel College

Archbold senior Jack Fisher signs his letter of intent to continue his track and field career at Bethel College in Mishawaka, Indiana. Seated with Jac...

January 12th, 2017 |  

Wauseon native inducted to Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Hall of Fame

Gary Baumgartner, a native of Wauseon, was named to the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Hall of Fame during their holiday tournament on Dec...

January 12th, 2017 updated: January 12th, 2017. |  

Coon Supper slated for Jan. 20

The Fulton County Sportsmen Club will hold its annual Coon Supper on Friday, Jan. 20 from 5 p.m. to midnight. Tickets can only be purchased at the doo...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Panther rally falls short

WHITEHOUSE - Delta fought back from a 13-point third quarter deficit at Anthony Wayne Tuesday, but ran out of time as the Generals held on to take a 5...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Eagles drop close one to Hilltop, 50-49

Some key struggles on the boards by Fayette, which could have been brought on by fatigue, allowed Hilltop to recover from a 10-point second half defic...

January 11th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

2:21 pm |    

Gospel concert

1:53 pm |    

Swanton holds Corn Festival

1:11 pm |    

Junge-Davidson wedding

Celebrating 50 years

Harold and Sue Boysel will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with an Open House on Sunday, Jun 19, 2-5 p.m., at the Wauseon Rotary Club, 600 ...

June 15th, 2016 |  

Taking the fight to cancer

Cancer survivors gather for a photo Friday at the Fulton County Relay for Life event at the fairgrounds in Wauseon.Anita Eckley of Swanton talks about...

June 13th, 2016 |  

Delta student charged for bomb threat

Charges have been filed relating to an April 29 bomb threat that caused the evacuation of Delta Middle School.A subsequent investigation into who was ...

May 27th, 2016 |  

Wauseon High School to present ‘Legally Blonde’

Wauseon High School will be presenting its spring musical, “Legally Blonde,” this weekend. Based on the hit movie, the musical tells the s...

April 15th, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

Even in retirement, Monday is always a busy day. Monday’s time is not negotiable. That’s the day Kelly and I visit the Little Sisters of t...

March 2nd, 2016 |  

OPINION

2:30 pm |    

Adult Crisis Unit open house planned

12:25 pm |    

Life’s Lessons

1:20 pm |    

NEXUS-FERC process fraudulent

Life’s Lessons

I recently wrote about holiday dinners at my one-room, eight-grade school in the Kentucky mountains. Christmas, of course, rated such a meal. We alway...

December 21st, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

With Thanksgiving over, it isn’t long until Christmas. Most people buckle down right away to doing or finishing their shopping. Some shop all ye...

December 7th, 2016 |  

Your view

Hazel and I have lived in the Wauseon area for most of our 88 years. We say thank you to the Wauseon Downtown Merchants Committee for putting together...

December 5th, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

Well, now it’s after Thanksgiving, and people are still exchanging recipes and reporting on their family gatherings. One lady told of her daught...

December 1st, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

I was pleasantly surprised to find myself on the receiving end of random acts of kindness the other day.Several months ago, I received a mailing about...

November 23rd, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

I’ve been writing this column for over 20 years now, and on mornings like this, when I simply don’t have a ghost of idea what I’m to...

November 16th, 2016 |  

