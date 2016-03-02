NEWS

D.A.R.E. program wraps up at Evergreen

Wauseon Board of Education relocating

Couple engaged

Chamber gala to celebrate Wauseon

Fulton County unemployment increases in December

New high ropes course at Camp Palmer

SMS 2nd Quarter Honor Roll

Swanon Middle School announces its 2nd Quarter Honor Roll. The following students earned first honors with a grade point average of 3.5 or better or s...

January 30th, 2017 |  

WAUSEON POLICE

Wednesday, Jan. 184:26 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, 911 hang-up.11:34 p.m., W. Leggett Street, suspicious vehicle.Thursday, Jan. 192:09...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Visitors Board looks to promote county

The president of the newly-created Fulton County Visitor Board said the county has a lot to offer guests.Jeanette Smith said the board’s goal is...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Wauseon Board of Education relocating

After 20 years of using rental space, the Wauseon Board of Education will relocate – a move that will save the school district an estimated $20,...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Sentenced for illegal use of benefits.

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselma...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Bluffton U. Dean’s List

Fulton County residents were among students on the Bluffton University Dean’s List for the Bluffton Cohort-based Organizational Management Progr...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Blackbirds defeated in overtime

Panthers down Liberty Center, 41-33

Indians slam Bryan in league play

Pettisville girls basketball hammers Montpelier

Pettisville girls basketball held Montpelier to just five first half points while on their way to a 46-22 win on the road Thursday.Alexa Leppelmeier l...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Fayette Eagles nip Hicksville

Fayette defeated Hicksville at home in boys basketball Saturday, 43-41.Travis Wagner paced the Eagles with 14 points, while Grant Reinking and Trey Ke...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Blackbirds split a pair

Pettisville boys basketball hosted Montpelier Friday in BBC action, defeating the Locomotives 66-64.The Blackbirds were led by Gabe Beck, who finished...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Blue Streaks rout Patrick Henry in boys hoops

Led by a game-high 28 points from Bryce Williams, the Archbold boys basketball team won at Patrick Henry 67-40 Friday night. The win got them to 2-1 i...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Panthers fall at Liberty Center

Delta fell on the road to Liberty Center in NWOAL boys basketball Friday, 53-39.The Panthers did shoot 51 percent (18 for 35) from the floor, but the ...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Golf simulator available at Valleywood Golf Club in Swanton

Whether it be used for competition purposes, to work on one’s golf game, or for good old-fashioned fun, area golfers can come to Valleywood Golf...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Gospel concert

Swanton holds Corn Festival

Junge-Davidson wedding

Celebrating 50 years

Harold and Sue Boysel will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with an Open House on Sunday, Jun 19, 2-5 p.m., at the Wauseon Rotary Club, 600 ...

June 15th, 2016 |  

Taking the fight to cancer

Cancer survivors gather for a photo Friday at the Fulton County Relay for Life event at the fairgrounds in Wauseon.Anita Eckley of Swanton talks about...

June 13th, 2016 |  

Delta student charged for bomb threat

Charges have been filed relating to an April 29 bomb threat that caused the evacuation of Delta Middle School.A subsequent investigation into who was ...

May 27th, 2016 |  

Wauseon High School to present ‘Legally Blonde’

Wauseon High School will be presenting its spring musical, “Legally Blonde,” this weekend. Based on the hit movie, the musical tells the s...

April 15th, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

Even in retirement, Monday is always a busy day. Monday’s time is not negotiable. That’s the day Kelly and I visit the Little Sisters of t...

March 2nd, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

Adult Crisis Unit open house planned

Life’s Lessons

NEXUS-FERC process fraudulent

Those of us who have been close to the Nexus Gas Transmission pipeline-Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) process are dismayed at how our cou...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

I recently wrote about holiday dinners at my one-room, eight-grade school in the Kentucky mountains. Christmas, of course, rated such a meal. We alway...

December 21st, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

With Thanksgiving over, it isn’t long until Christmas. Most people buckle down right away to doing or finishing their shopping. Some shop all ye...

December 7th, 2016 |  

Your view

Hazel and I have lived in the Wauseon area for most of our 88 years. We say thank you to the Wauseon Downtown Merchants Committee for putting together...

December 5th, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

Well, now it’s after Thanksgiving, and people are still exchanging recipes and reporting on their family gatherings. One lady told of her daught...

December 1st, 2016 |  

Life’s Lessons

I was pleasantly surprised to find myself on the receiving end of random acts of kindness the other day.Several months ago, I received a mailing about...

November 23rd, 2016 |  

