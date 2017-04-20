Wauseon downs Bowling Green in tennis

Wauseon tennis picked up a 4-1 win over Bowling Green Monday afternoon.

In first singles, Tristan Uribes grabbed a 7-5, 6-0 win for the Indians over John Johnston of Bowling Green. Conner Hicks won in second singles for the Indians 7-5, 3-6, 6-0.

Wauseon’s Aaron Spieles and Evan Kost won in first doubles 6-3, 6-1; while Chase Soltis and James Allan added a 6-0, 6-0 victory in second doubles.

Wauseon fell narrowly to Bryan on Tuesday, 3-2.

The Indians are at Maumee Friday at 4:30 p.m., then they will compete in the Northern Buckeye Tennis League doubles tournament on Saturday at Archbold.