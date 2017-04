Archbold boys tennis bested Springfield 4-1 in a home match Monday.

Winning in singles for the Blue Streaks were Jereme Rupp 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; and Erik Short 6-0, 6-1.

Also, their first doubles team of Lucas Rupp and Brad Diller won in straight sets. In second doubles, Michael Short and Richard Payne won with scores of 6-3, 6-4.

Archbold would add a 5-0 home win over Ayersville on Tuesday.