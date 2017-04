The Wauseon baseball team fell on the road at Patrick Henry 7-3 in NWOAL action Monday.

Christian Petersen got the win on the mound for the Patriots while Carter Bzovi took the loss for Wauseon.

Marcel Barajas finished 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Indians. Jordan Moore went 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs to lead Patrick Henry.

The Indians were then defeated at Perrysburg on Tuesday, 9-4.

Wauseon (2-10, 0-1 NWOAL) is at Delta today, before hosting Evergreen on Friday.