The Delta softball team won at Liberty Center Monday, 9-4.

Sadie Burres (4-1) earned the win in the circle for the Panthers. Madi Nadolny paced the offense, finishing 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

However, Delta fell to Pettisville 4-1 at home on Tuesday. Pettisville’s Kyra Behnfeldt picked up the win in the circle.

Sami Tilley paced the Blackbird offense with three singles.