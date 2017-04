Wauseon softball had a six run fifth inning to push them past Patrick Henry 8-3 in NWOAL play Monday.

Juli Spadafore sparked the offense as she went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in.

Alisa Shelt was 2 for 5 with an RBI. She also got the win in the circle, going four innings and allowing no runs on two hits with five strikeouts.

Wauseon also picked up a 13-3 non-league road win at Sylvania Northview on Tuesday.

The wins move them to 10-2 overall and 2-0 in the NWOAL ahead of a game at Delta today.