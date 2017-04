Gabe Petersen bats for Archbold during Monday’s NWOAL game versus Bryan. The Blue Streaks limited the Golden Bear offense to just four hits as they picked up a 6-3 victory. The win moves Archbold to 7-4 overall and 3-0 in the NWOAL.

Gabe Petersen bats for Archbold during Monday’s NWOAL game versus Bryan. The Blue Streaks limited the Golden Bear offense to just four hits as they picked up a 6-3 victory. The win moves Archbold to 7-4 overall and 3-0 in the NWOAL. http://fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_G.-Petersen-contact.jpg Gabe Petersen bats for Archbold during Monday’s NWOAL game versus Bryan. The Blue Streaks limited the Golden Bear offense to just four hits as they picked up a 6-3 victory. The win moves Archbold to 7-4 overall and 3-0 in the NWOAL. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor