Wauseon boys victorious at Liberty Center tri-meet

LIBERTY CENTER – Wauseon took first in the boys meet and the home team was victorious in the girls competition at an NWOAL tri-meet at Liberty Center on Tuesday.

In the boys meet, the Indians got victories from Aaron Beck in the 1600m, Kyle Vernot in the 3200m, Dawson Rupp in the high jump, and their 4×800 meter relay team.

Archbold placed first in both the 4×100 and 4×200 meter relays. Other winners were Nick Waidelich in the 100m, Jack Fisher in the 800m, Deven Girdham in the 110m hurdles, and Clay Gerig in the 300m hurdles.

Individually for the Archbold girls, Lexa Richardson won the 100m hurdles, Gwynne Riley the 400m, Macey Rupp the high jump, Sydney Ranzau the pole vault and Emily Roth the long jump.

Wauseon’s Aliza Dauterman placed first in both the shot put and discus events.

Also winning for the Indians were freshman Paige Smith in the 200m, Samantha Aeschliman in the 800m, and Avery Giguere in the 1600m.

Boys

Wauseon 65, Liberty Center 58, Archbold 55

100- Waidelich (A), 11.21; 200- Espinoza (L), 23.06; 400- Bowers (L), 54.89; 800- Fisher (A), 2:08.59; 1600- Beck (W), 4:47.98; 3200- Vernot (W), 10:18.74; 110 hurdles- Girdham (A), 16.22; 300 hurdles- Gerig (A), 42.91; 4×100 relay- Archbold (Waidelich, Gerig, Petersen, Ott), 45.32; 4×200 relay- Archbold (Waidelich, Blankenship, Ott, Fisher), 1:35.2; 4×400 relay- Liberty Center (Bowers, Strauss, Kundo, McCullough), 3:38.92; 4×800 relay- Wauseon (Newlove, Vernot, Cheezan, Lane), 8:51.47; High jump- Bailey (L), 5-6; Vault- Sturgell (L), 12-6; Long jump- Rupp (W), 18-6; Shot- Demaline (L), 57-4.5; Discus- Demaline (L), 170-0.

Girls

Liberty Center 80, Archbold 63, Wauseon 60

100- Vollmar (L), 13.15; 200- Smith Fr. (W), 26.75; 400- Riley (A), 1:04.6; 800- Aeschliman (W), 2:42.92; 1600- Giguere (W), 6:09.49; 3200- Atkinson (L), 12:27.14; 100 hurdles- Richardson (A), 16.33; 300 hurdles- Bachman (L), 51.55; 4×100 relay- Liberty Center (Bachman, Spieth, Detmer, Vollmar), 53.88; 4×200 relay- Archbold (Peterson, Roth, Rupp, Stamm), 1:49.96; 4×400 relay- Archbold (Cheney, Miller, Riley, Stamm), 4:29.12; 4×800 relay- Liberty Center (Rauch, Grooms, Atkinson, Babcock), 11:00.43; High jump- Rupp (A), 5-0; Vault- Ranzau (A), 9-0; Long jump- Roth (A), 15-6.5; Shot- Dauterman (W), 33-8.5; Discus- Dauterman (W), 110-3.

Emily Roth of Archbold takes off in the long jump competition Tuesday in a NWOAL tri-meet at Liberty Center. She won the event with a jump of 15 feet, 6 and 1/2 inches. http://fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Roth-taking-off.jpg Emily Roth of Archbold takes off in the long jump competition Tuesday in a NWOAL tri-meet at Liberty Center. She won the event with a jump of 15 feet, 6 and 1/2 inches. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Kyle Vernot of Wauseon, right, chases down Joshua Lowry in the 4×800 meter relay. It was Vernot’s Wauseon team that would take first in the event. http://fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Wauseon-boys-4×8.jpg Kyle Vernot of Wauseon, right, chases down Joshua Lowry in the 4×800 meter relay. It was Vernot’s Wauseon team that would take first in the event. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Archbold’s Deven Girdham, center, won the 100 meter hurdles during Tuesday’s NWOAL tri-meet at Liberty Center. http://fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Girdham-wins-hurdles.jpg Archbold’s Deven Girdham, center, won the 100 meter hurdles during Tuesday’s NWOAL tri-meet at Liberty Center. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Hannah Richer runs for Wauseon in the girls 4×800 meter relay. http://fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Richer-in-relay.jpg Hannah Richer runs for Wauseon in the girls 4×800 meter relay. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor