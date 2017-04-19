Delta boys, Evergreen girls take second

The Delta boys and the Evergreen girls each finished second to Bryan at a NWOAL tri-meet at Delta Tuesday.
For Delta, Kaden Harper took first in the 200 meter dash and the long jump. Also, Peyton Phillips won the high jump after clearing 6 feet, 4 inches, and Nate Kohlhofer was victorious in the shot put.
Hunter VanWert won the 100m for the Evergreen boys. The Vikings were also victorious in both the 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay events.
The Viking girls placed first in the 100m hurdles, the 300m hurdles, and the 4×100 meter relay. It was Amelia Kennedy who took first in the 100m hurdles for Evergreen.
Brooklyn Wright of Delta finished first in the 400m.
Boys
Bryan 54, Delta 36, Evergreen 33
4×800- Bryan, 9:21.78; 100- VanWert (E), 11.69; 110 hurdles- Lamb (B), 16.06; 200- Harper (D), 24.37; 400- Smith (B), 53.91; 800- Johnson (B), 2:04; 1600- Fox (B), 5:11.95; 3200- Cox (B), 11:42.07; 4×100 relay- Evergreen, 47.94; 4×200 relay- Evergreen, 1:40.07; 4×400 relay- Bryan, 3:45.18; Shot- Kohlhofer (D), 41-5; Discus- Delta, 126-4; Long jump- Harper (D), 16-2; High jump- Phillips (D), 6-4; Vault- Taylor (B), 9-0.
Girls
Bryan 77, Evergreen 47, Delta 23
4×800- Bryan, 11:22.69; 100- Miller (B), 13.16; 100 hurdles- Kennedy (E), 17.12; 200- Nopar (B), 27.43; 300 hurdles- Suder (E), 49.78; 400- Wright (D), 1:07.21; 800- Zimmerman (B), 2:36.12; 1600- Zimmerman (B), 5:52.06; 3200- Bryan, 12:22.58; 4×100 relay- Bryan, 55.68; 4×200 relay- Evergreen, 1:58.28; 4×400 relay- Bryan, 4:49; Shot- Stafford (B), 27-7; Discus- Olivia (B), 101-4; Long jump- Minor (B), 14-5; High jump- Pool (B), 4-4; Vault- Peters (B), 8-0.