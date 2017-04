Wauseon boys tennis won at home over Ayersville on Thursday, 5-0.

The Indians won all three of their singles matches by default.

In doubles, their first doubles team of James Allan and Chase Soltis defeated Gavin Link and Noah Tracy of Ayersville 6-0, 6-0. Tristan Uribes and Zack Van Hoy won by that same margin over Dakota Swify and Luke Fackler in second doubles.

Wauseon is at Bryan today beginning at 4:30 p.m.