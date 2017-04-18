Blackbirds fall to Cadets

The Pettisville softball team was defeated 15-5 at home against BBC foe Hilltop in five innings Saturday.

Hilltop was led on offense by Aubrey Wyse who banged a two-run home run and Abby Schaper who hit a solo shot. Kyra Behnfeldt had a pair of singles for Pettisville.

Wyse picked up the win in the circle while Behnfeldt took the loss.

On Thursday, the Blackbirds scraped out an 8-7 victory at North Central.

Behnfeldt got the win in the circle, while also notching two singles and a double at the plate. Sydney Purtee added a single and a double for Pettisville, while Kenzie Morgan had three singles.

After a game at Montpelier Monday, the Birds visit Delta today at 5 p.m.