Archbold softball earned a 7-1 win on the road at Patrick Henry Thursday in NWOAL play.

Alyssa Ziegler was awarded the win in the circle, tossing a complete game, giving up just three hits and striking out 10. Madison Roth (3 for 3) and Kaitlyn Beck (1 for 4) each had two RBIs for the Blue Streak offense.

The win brought them to 4-5 overall and 2-0 in the league.