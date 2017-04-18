Panthers fall to Bryan

Delta was defeated 6-3 on the road at Bryan Thursday in NWOAL softball action.

Trista Savage earned the win in the circle for the Golden Bears, while Hayley Callahan of Delta took the loss. Madi Nadolny finished 1 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Panther offense.

Delta then split a doubleheader at home versus Hicksville on Saturday. They won the first game 3-2, but fell in game two 7-3.

Sara Sintobin finished 2 for 5 with two RBIs in the Panther win.

After a game at Liberty Center Monday, Delta hosts Pettisville today at 5 p.m.

Split doubleheader with Hicksville