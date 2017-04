Wauseon baseball hosted Ottawa-Glandorf Saturday in a doubleheader where they dropped the first game 13-7 and fell 11-9 in game two.

In the second game, the Indians were led by Jacob Raabe who went 1 for 4 with three RBIs. Carter Bzovi also went 1 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs.

CJ Moser went four innings on the mound, giving up eight runs on 10 hits to take the loss.

Wauseon traveled to Patrick Henry Monday for a NWOAL contest and is at Perrysburg today beginning at 5 p.m.