Archbold girls finish fifth

NAPOLEON – The Archbold girls track and field team took fifth, while the Blue Streak boys placed sixth at the Wildcat Invitational held Saturday.

Wauseon placed eighth in both meets.

The Archbold girls had three first place finishers, including their 4×400 meter relay team of Marli Cheney, Emily Roth, Gwynne Riley and Dakota Stamm.

On the individual side, Roth won the 200m while Stamm took first in the 400m.

Leading the Archbold boys was Jack Fisher who placed second in the 400m. In addition, Archbold’s 4×200 meter relay team of Nick Waidelich, Noah Blankenship, Kegan Ott and Fisher took second with a time of 1:34.6.

The Wauseon boys were led by Kyle Vernot who earned a runner-up finish in the 1600m and placed third in the 3200m.

Boys

1. Eastwood 136.5; 2. Bowling Green 116.5; 3. Perrysburg 85.5; 4. Defiance 76.5; 5. Celina 68; 6. Archbold 67.5; 7. Napoleon 67; 8. Wauseon 42.5.

100- Cook (B), 11.2; 200- Cook (B), 22.91; 400- Matthews (P), 50.85; 800- Schlatter (D), 2:00.69; 1600- Applegate (B), 4:33.8; 3200- Mendenhall (D), 10:12.75; 110 hurdles- Cassaubon (E), 15.52; 300 hurdles- Eligon (B), 42.13; 4×100 relay- Bowling Green (Dible, Powers, Cotterman, Cook), 44.78; 4×200 relay- Perrysburg (Gerkin, Murray, Jomaa, Young), 1:33.4; 4×400 relay- Eastwood (Boyer, Barker, Baugher, Hahn), 3:32.38; 4×800 relay- Defiance (Lockmiller, Rogers, Mendenhall, Schlatter), 8:19.1; High jump- Brenot (E), 6-0; Vault- Montag (E), 14-2; Long jump- Reiter (E), 22-0.75; Shot- Lane (B), 60-10.25; Discus- Meece (N), 170-11.

Girls

1. Celina 128; 2. Eastwood 117; 3. Defiance 107.5; 4. Perrysburg 86; 5. Archbold 81; 6. Napoleon 62.5; 7. Bowling Green 48; 8. Wauseon 33.

100- Mulligan (P), 12.94; 200- Roth (A), 27.57; 400- Stamm (A), 1:00.68; 800- Jackson (C), 2:26.59; 1600- McDonough (C), 5:23.25; 3200- McDonough (C), 12:06.02; 100 hurdles- Meyer (E), 16.35; 300 hurdles- Peckinpaugh (N), 48.64; 4×100 relay- Eastwood (Schroeder, Schmeltz, Swartz, Tressel), 51.37; 4×200 relay- Perrysburg (Clark, Thomas, Mitchell, Mulligan), 1:50.03; 4×400 relay- Archbold (Cheney, Roth, Riley, Stamm), 4:12.88; 4×800- Celina (Lutz, Ross, McDonough, Jackson), 10:01.22; High jump- Meyer (E), 5-7; Vault- Howard (D), 10-8; Long jump- Meyer (E), 17-7.75; Shot- Sutter (C), 40-7; Discus- Schrolucke (C), 117-8.