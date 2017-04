The Wauseon boys tennis team picked up a home victory over Maumee Valley Country Day School Tuesday 4-1.

Tristan Uribes won in first singles for the Indians 6-1, 6-3, while Conner Hicks was victorious in second singles 6-1, 6-4.

In first doubles, Wauseon’s team of Aaron Spieles and Evan Kost won by a 6-2, 6-0 final. Brady Blaylock and Chase Soltis earned a 6-1, 7-5 victory in second doubles.