The Delta baseball team edged Woodmore 6-4 in non-league action Tuesday.

Colin Rouleau went 1 for 1 with two RBIs for the Panthers. Jason Beverly notched a pair of hits and an RBI.

Delta’s Cole Mattin picked up the win on the mound, while DJ Wellens took the loss for Woodmore.

The Panthers will travel to Bryan for a league game today before hitting the road again to take on Hicksville in a doubleheader on Saturday.