Blackbirds top Tigers, fall to Eagles

Pettisville baseball defeated Holgate 13-1 in five innings Monday afternoon.

Nate Hartzler finished 3 for 3 and drove in four runs for the Blackbird offense. Landon Roth (3 for 3) and Austin Horning (2 for 2) scored three runs.

Pettisville’s Logan Rufenacht pitched all five innings to get the win. Talon Meyer of Holgate took the loss.

The Blackbirds, however, were defeated at home against North Central on Tuesday 9-7. Hartzler (2 for 2) and Dillon King (2 for 3) each had a pair of RBIs in that contest.

Pettisville will host North Central again today before welcoming Hilltop on Saturday.