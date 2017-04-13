Panthers fall to Patriots

Delta softball fell at home to Patrick Henry 9-1 in a game that only went six innings due to the weather Monday.

Lexa Diemer picked up the win in the circle for the Patriots, while Delta’s Hayley Callahan took the loss. Natalie Herder paced the Patriot offense, finishing 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

The Panthers returned to action Tuesday where they defeated Woodmore 4-2. Madi Zimmerman went 2 for 4 with an RBI to lead the offense, while Sadie Burres picked up the win in the circle.

Delta hosts Hicksville for a doubleheader on Saturday with the first game beginning at 11 a.m.