Bryan opens NWOAL play with win over Evergreen

Bryan began their quest for an NWOAL baseball title with a 9-0 win over Evergreen Monday night at Simon Field.

The Golden Bears tallied three first inning runs off Viking starter Bryce Hudik to mark all the scores Bryan would need on the day.

Luke Nye looped a single to right center to open the game, then with one down Bleus Creek was walked, and Zac Nobis reached on an error on a grounder that would’ve scored the Bears’ first run.

Connor Lemons was hit by a pitch and Alex Morr followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.

Hudik avoided further damage when on a bouncer back to the mound, he caught Lemons too far off third and got a fly ball third out to get out of trouble.

Bryan scored again in the third when Lemons drew a two-out walk, stole second and rode home on Morr’s end of the bat single that fell into right to make it 4-0.

Bryan broke the game open in the fourth against reliever Jack Krispin on a pair of walks, a hit batter, a Viking error and Morr’s third hit, another two-run single to plate four runs and push the Golden Bear lead to 8-0.

Freshman Mason Henricks came in and pitched three very effective innings, allowing two hits and an unearned run in the seventh.

Meanwhile Nobis was very economical, using a minimum of pitches to put out the first 16 Vikings before Sam Lubinski beat out an infield hit in the sixth.

Nobis struck out three in his six innings of work for the victory.

Creek pitched a scoreless seventh in mop up duty.

Hudik took the loss for Evergreen, allowing three hits and three earned runs in three innings.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at [email protected]

Reach Joe Blystone at [email protected]