Wauseon softball bests Swanton

In light of both teams getting to bat in the fifth inning before weather suspended play, Wauseon earned the 5-2 win over Swanton in NWOAL softball action Monday. The Indians scored three runs in the fourth to break a 2-2 tie.

Ally Tefft paced Wauseon on offense with a 1 for 3 effort at the plate and two runs batted in. Harlee Floss added two hits and an RBI.

For Swanton, Kylie Ulch went 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Alisa Shelt earned the win in the circle for the Indians, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out five. Olivia Bergman took the loss for the Bulldogs.