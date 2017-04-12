Streaks squeak out win in shortened game

The hosts didn’t plan on what turned out to be an exciting ending. Grabbing the lead before thunder and lightning stopped and eventually called off the rest of the game, Archbold scored twice in the bottom of the third inning and twice more in the fourth to defeat Liberty Center 4-3 in five innings to kick off Northwest Ohio Athletic League baseball action Monday at Memorial Park.

After finishing off the Tigers in the top of the fifth, Archbold didn’t need to bat and the umpires called off the game after waiting through thunder and lightning and barely any rain.

On the field, Archbold broke through after Liberty Center took a 3-0 lead. With one out in the bottom of the third, Kade Kern – in for an injured Toby Walker – drew a walk and went to second when Nic Rodriguez reached on a catcher’s interference call. Bryce Williams followed with a single, then Gabe Petersen blooped a ball to right field. Williams was caught in between first and second and was forced out, but Rodriguez scored on the play to cut the lead down to 3-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Blue Streaks used a little aggressiveness on the bases to get runners around. Ian Radabaugh had a lead-off single, then swiped second and third base. With one out now in the books, Trevor Rupp laid down a bunt which he beat out. Radabaugh scored on the play and the game was tied.

Archbold took the lead two batters later when Kern singled home Rupp. When the relay throw went all the way to the plate, Kern went for an extra base and was thrown out, but the damage had been done and the Blue Streaks took the lead in what turned out to be their final at-bat.

Liberty Center strung together three hits and Archbold helped with an error to allow the Tigers to take a 2-0 lead in the first. Jarrett Krugh doubled home Joe Everson in the third to up the score to 3-0 before Archbold battled back.

Rigo Ramos worked out of the early trouble to get the win. Going all five innings on the mound, he allowed three runs – two earned – on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Williams led the Archbold offensive attack with a pair of singles and an RBI.

Archbold (4-3, 1-0 NWOAL) returns to league action Thursday when they visit Patrick Henry.

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at [email protected]

