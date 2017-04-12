Indians lead Dogs when lightning halts play

Mother Nature refused to cooperate Monday evening as the Swanton and Wauseon NWOAL baseball game at Swanton was stopped with one out to get in the bottom of the fifth and the Indians leading 2-1. Since they could not get through the fifth in light of the persistent lightning and rain, per OHSAA rules, they will have to finish out the rest of the game at a later date.

No reschedule date has been determined.

Swanton grabbed the early lead with a run in the home half of the first, but it was Wauseon who cashed in late.

Justus Chapa led off the top of the fifth with a single, then was moved to second on Eric Parker’s sacrifice bunt. Carter Bzovi followed with a single, and he proceeded to steal second, putting both him and Chapa in scoring position.

Swanton then filled the bases with Indians when Everett Bueter was hit by a pitch. An error from the Dogs allowed Brooks Gype to reach, scoring Chapa to tie the game. CJ Moser was also hit by a pitch to force in another run and give Wauseon the 2-1 lead.

However, Swanton hurler Noah Johnston got the next two batters to pop out to avoid further damage. Both he and Bzovi started the game and were still on the mound in the fifth.

Bzovi fanned both Xavier Williams and Roman Epley to get things going in the bottom of the fifth, but the rain and lightning began during his duel with Hunter Mix.

The Bulldogs used a couple of wild pitches to push a run across the board in their first at bat.

First it was Mix drawing a one-out walk, followed by a base on balls delivered to Gunnar Oakes, then both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Another errant pitch scored Mix, giving the Dogs a 1-0 lead with only one down in the inning.

Michael Lawniczak followed with a grounder to third that perhaps could have scored Oakes, but a slight hesitation gave the third baseman, Chapa, enough time to deliver the ball home and get Oakes who was sliding.

The next Bulldog batter grounded out to end the inning.

Swanton had a chance for more runs in the home half of the third.

Epley was hit by a pitch and Mix walked with one down in the frame, then both moved up a base on a double steal. After a strikeout, the Indians chose to intentionally walk Lawniczak which loaded the bases. But, Bzovi got a ground ball to end the threat.

Wauseon had a game Tuesday where they picked up an 11-4 victory on the road at Otsego. They improved to 2-5 overall with the win.

Moser (2 for 4) collected three RBIs, while Marcel Barajas (2 for 3) and Parker (1 for 3) each knocked in a pair.

The Indians travel to Lima Central Catholic Thursday, while Swanton hosts Liberty Center for a league contest.

