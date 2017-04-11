Blue Streaks blank Maumee

Archbold boys tennis won at Maumee on Friday, 5-0.

Jereme Rupp defeated Logan Kane in first singles 6-1, 6-4; Erik Short bested Mitchell Sayre 6-3, 6-4 in second singles, and Levi Strawn defeated Joud Obri 6-3, 6-4 in third singles.

In first doubles, Luke McQuade and Brad Diller defeated Jacob Brewer and Jacob Ridenour 6-2, 6-2. Lucas Rupp and Michael Short added a 6-4, 6-1 win for the Blue Streaks over Cole Imm and Parker Darah in second doubles.

Archbold is at Bowling Green this Friday at 4:30 p.m.