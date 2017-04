Wauseon fell on the road at Springfield 3-2 in boys tennis Friday.

The lone win for the Indians in singles was Conner Hicks over Ryan Gerbitz 6-4, 6-2 in second singles. Aaron Spieles and Evan Kost earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory in first doubles.

Wauseon hosts Maumee Valley Country Day today at 4:30 p.m.