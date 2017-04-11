Panthers split with Cadets

The Delta softball team won the second game 6-5 to split a doubleheader at Hilltop Saturday.

The Panthers fell to the Cadets in game one, 13-3. Aubrey Wyse picked up the win in the circle for Hilltop in that contest, while Hayley Callahan took the loss.

Sydney Creps went 1 for 2 with an RBI to lead the Panthers. Ariana Brown (1 for 3) had a pair of RBIs for the Cadets.

Emily Clifton (2 for 3) had a pair of RBIs for the Panthers in game two.

Sadie Burres earned the win in the circle for Delta. Wyse took the loss.