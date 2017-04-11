Vikings drop pair to Montpelier

MONTPELIER – Evergreen rallied a number of times in a doubleheader on the road at Montpelier Saturday, but the Locomotives had an answer for each one, taking both ends of a doubleheader 4-2 and 5-4.

In the opener, Montpelier broke a scoreless tie in the third against Viking starter Bryce Eisel.

Tanner Sanders got the Locos’ first hit, a one-out single, stole second and came around to score on a throwing error.

Evergreen answered in the top of the fourth off Locomotive pitcher Bryer Bentley when Phoenix VanOstrand beat out an infield hit and continued to second when the throw to first got away.

After a wild pitch moved him to third, VanOstrand scored the tying run on Bryce Hudik’s squeeze bunt.

Montpelier reclaimed a one-run lead in the fifth.

With one-out Branden Eitniear drew a walk, finishing the day for Eisel, and after stealing second, he came around to score on Sanders’ line drive single down the left field line against reliever Josh Dowling.

Again Evergreen scored the tying tally in the next half inning.

Jack Krispin doubled to open the inning and VanOstrand reached on a fielder’s choice when Montpelier tried to throw out Krispin at third on VanOstrand’s bunt.

Reliever Connor Rosebrock got a strikeout and almost escaped with no damage when Krispin was thrown out at the plate on Hudik’s bunt.

However with now two down, VanOstrand bluffed a dash to the plate causing Rosebrock to balk home the tying run.

The Locos came right back in the bottom of the sixth.

Dakota Benner drew a leadoff walk and went to third on a pair of wild pitches, then rode home on Bentley’s base hit.

Montpelier added an insurance run after Bentley went to second on a passed ball and stole third when the Vikings didn’t make a play at the plate on Dakota Barker’s grounder.

Rosebrock picked up the win for Montpelier while Dowling took the loss.

In the nightcap, Evergreen scored single runs in both the first and second to take a 2-0 lead, but could’ve had a few more.

In the first, Mason Henricks was hit by a pitch, John Ruth singled and Eisel was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no one out.

However on a wild pitch, the ball caromed right back to the catcher, Benner, who tossed to Sanders who started on the mound for the Locos, getting Henricks at the plate for the first out.

Sanders got the next Viking on strikes but a two-out fielding error allowed the first Evergreen run.

A walk to Viking start Dave Moore and a throwing error on Sam Lubinski’s grounder put Vikings at first and second with one down in the second, but after a pitch got away from Benner, he threw out Moore trying to take third.

However, Ruth came through with a ringing base hit with two down to score Lubinski and make it 2-0.

The Locos scored a single run in the bottom of the inning on Bentley’s base hit, a bunt, a walk and a ground ball.

Montpelier took a 3-2 lead in the third thanks to a few gifts from the Vikings.

Benner walked and Caleb Haines singled him to third to start the inning.

After Haines took second on a catchers’ indifference, Bentley hit a sharp grounder to third.

However, instead of going to the plate where Benner was an easy out, Eisel elected to go to first as the run scored.

Then with two-out, CJ Roth’s pop to the middle of the infield was misplayed for an error to plate a second run.

Montpelier scored a couple unearned insurance runs in the fifth off VanOstrand, on Barker’s base hit and a pair of Evergreen errors.

Evergreen rallied for two in the sixth on walks to Lubinski and Henricks to start the inning.

Benner, who came to the mound in relief got Ruth and Eisel on strikes but Bentley mishandled VanOstrand’s grounder, allowing one Evergreen run to score.

Krispin then lined a base hit to left to mark a second run of the inning.

But after PInkelman’s infield single loaded the bases, Hudik’s drive to right was hauled in by Thomas Wolfenberger to end the threat.

Evergreen loaded the bases again in the seventh.

Drew Greene was hit by a pitch to lead the inning off and after an out, Henricks and Ruth each singled to load the bases.

However, Benner got a strikeout and pop up to end the threat.

Benner grabbed the second game win for the 4-0 Locos.

Moore took the loss for the Vikings, now 0-7 on the season.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at [email protected]

Reach Joe Blystone at [email protected]