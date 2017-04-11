Wauseon baseball falls to Lake

Wauseon baseball dropped a home doubleheader versus Lake Saturday, 13-12 in the first game and 8-4 in the second.

The Indians scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to get within a run of the Flyers in game one, but they failed to score in the seventh and fell short.

Carter Bzovi paced the Wauseon offense as he went 1 for 2 at the plate with three walks and four runs batted in. Zach Stipp finished 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs for the Indians.

Wauseon out hit Lake 10-6 in game two, however, they could only manage four runs.

CJ Moser led the Indians as he went 1 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Everett Bueter added three hits.

After an NWOAL match-up at Swanton Monday, Wauseon will visit Otsego today at 5 p.m.

Eric Parker of Wauseon reaches base on a fielder's choice during Saturday's home doubleheader against Lake. The Indians fell to the Flyers 13-12 in game one and 8-4 in game two. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor