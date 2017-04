The Wauseon boys tennis season got underway Tuesday as the Indians blanked visiting Rossford 5-0.

Tristan Uribes won in first singles 6-1, 6-3; Conner Hicks in second singles 6-0, 6-4; and James Allen in third singles 6-1, 7-6.

Wauseon’s first doubles team of Aaron Spieles and Evan Kost earned a 6-0, 6-0 shutout. In second doubles, Brady Blaylock and Chase Soltis won by a 6-1, 6-0 margin.

The Indians are at Port Clinton today and Springfield on Friday.