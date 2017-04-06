Wauseon takes down Edon in softball

A five run third inning helped the Wauseon softball team defeat Edon 9-1 on the road Monday.

Alisa Shelt accumulated 10 strikeouts to only one walk as she earned the win in the circle for the Indians.

Leading the offense were Ally Tefft (1 for 2), Christina Norman (1 for 4), and Taylor Benschoter (1 for 2) who each had two RBIs. In addition, Shelt and Tefft finished with two walks each.

Wauseon hosts Lake Thursday, is at Pettisville Friday, then returns home for a doubleheader with Tinora on Saturday.