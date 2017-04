The Archbold softball team pegged its first win of the season Monday with a 17-2 five-inning victory at Stryker.

Alyssa Ziegler got the win in the circle, going all five innings and allowing two runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts.

Peyton Dickman went 2 for 2 at the plate with a triple and two runs batted in.

Archbold is in action today when they host North Central.