Archbold baseball bested Hilltop at home by a final of 8-1 on Monday.

Bryce Williams paced the Blue Streak offense as he drove in three runs. Gabe Petersen finished 2 for 4 and had a pair of RBIs.

The Streaks were defeated 6-4 at home against Napoleon on Tuesday. Landon Willeman earned the win on the mound for the Wildcats while Brandon Miller took the loss for Archbold (1-3).