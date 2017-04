A day after getting shut out by Northview, the Delta baseball team won at Lake Tuesday by a final of 2-1.

Gabe Freeman struck out eight and allowed one run on five hits in seven innings of work to get the win for the Panthers. Jordan Bekier took the loss for the Flyers.

Freeman was also 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Panther offense.

Delta is back in action today when they welcome Swanton for a non-league contest.