Indians run rule Port Clinton

Wauseon baseball pounded out 11 hits in a 12-0 shutout win at home over Port Clinton Monday.

Leading the offense was Justus Chapa who finished 3 for 3 with three runs batted in. Chapa also got the win on the mound as he pitched all five innings in the shortened game, allowing just two hits and fanning three batters.

Jacob Raabe finished 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs and a walk for the Indians, while Xavier Torres went 2 for 3 and had a pair of RBIs as well.

The Indians then lost a makeup game at Defiance Tuesday, 10-8.

They will next travel to Pettisville Friday before a home doubleheader with Lake on Saturday.