Indians crush Tigers

In yet another rousing performance, the Wauseon boys basketball team led by as many as 19 points in the first half, and held Liberty Center to only 8 in the second half for a 56-25 road victory in NWOAL play Friday.

“I thought we did a good job with our length, contesting perimeter shots,” said Wauseon Coach Chad Burt on the play of his defense. “For the most part, I think we rebounded the basketball pretty well at the defensive end and limited them to one shot. It just kind of let us get control of the game, and then we made a few shots, they missed a few shots, and I think it kind of snowballed from there.”

Brooks Gype got the Indians going with a basket 14 seconds in, then Carter Bzovi laid one in, Owen Newlove scored inside, and consecutive hoops for Austin Rotroff put it at 10-0 at the 4:48 mark of the first quarter.

Then, Bzovi converted a reverse layup, Newlove went 1 for 2 from the foul line, and Gype drilled a three-pointer before Austin Like gave Liberty Center their first points by splitting a pair at the line.

Like hit two more shots down the stretch for the Tigers, but a three-point play by Wauseon’s Brendan Britsch and Dawson Rupp’s hoop on a backdoor cut made it 21-5 at the quarter break.

Because of their big lead, the Indians and coach Burt were able to utilize their bench in a productive manner in the second quarter. The Indians’ play did not drop off either, as they outscored the Tigers 15-12 in the frame.

A Trent Armstrong three with four seconds to go pushed the Wauseon advantage to 36-17 at the half.

“Our bench did a great job. They came in, they were ready to go,” highlighted Burt. “I think they even stretched the lead a little bit which is great to see. They are starting to play with a little more confidence. They are certainly understanding their roles, and they are getting better.”

Liberty Center’s only points in the third was a triple by Jarrett Krugh with just 1:15 remaining.

For Wauseon, Gype once again started the half with a bucket, while Bzovi followed with baskets on three straight trips. Britsch added a deuce off a nice cut to the basket, then he hit a triple before Krugh’s three made it 49-20 through three.

The Indians were able to get their starters out rather quickly in the fourth and they held serve, limiting the Tigers to just five points.

Rotroff led the Indians with 12 points while Bzovi finished with 10. Like had 7 for the Tigers.

Wauseon (16-1, 4-0 NWOAL) then added a 60-43 win on the road at Springfield Saturday. They are next in action this Friday when they host Swanton (8-10, 2-2).

Brendan Britsch of Wauseon lays one in and then adds a free throw for a three-point play Friday at Liberty Center. The Indians moved to 4-0 in the NWOAL with a 56-25 rout of the Tigers. http://fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Britsch-three-point-play-1.jpg Brendan Britsch of Wauseon lays one in and then adds a free throw for a three-point play Friday at Liberty Center. The Indians moved to 4-0 in the NWOAL with a 56-25 rout of the Tigers. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Brooks Gype of Wauseon makes a move toward the basket Friday against Liberty Center. Gype finished with seven points. http://fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Gype-1.jpg Brooks Gype of Wauseon makes a move toward the basket Friday against Liberty Center. Gype finished with seven points. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Improve to 4-0 in NWOAL

By Max Householder mhouseholder@civitasmedia.com



NWOAL Boys Basketball Team League Overall Wauseon 4-0 16-1 Archbold 3-1 14-4 Liberty Center 3-1 7-9 Bryan 2-2 9-8 Swanton 2-2 8-10 Evergreen 1-3 8-10 Patrick Henry 1-3 6-10 Delta 0-4 1-15

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010