Bulldogs are state bound

DEFIANCE – The Swanton wrestling team made history in dominating fashion on Wednesday at Ayersville High School. The Bulldogs captured their first state dual tournament regional championship with blowout wins over Eastwood and Liberty Center.

Swanton heads to the OHSAA Division III State Wrestling Dual Team Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 12 in St. John Arena at the Ohio State University campus. They are the 5 seed in the 8 team bracket and will face 4-seed Milan Edison at 11 a.m. The winner will face either top seed Mechanicsburg or 8 seed Bethel-Tate in the state semifinal at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs lost just one contested match in each of the contests. They beat Eastwood 51-12 in the regional semifinal, before topping Liberty Center 52-12 in the final.

In the semifinal, Eastwood used a forfeit to take an early 6-0 lead, but Swanton won the next 6 matches to pull away. Zach Schaller won by pin before Trevor Schaller won by forfeit to give the Dogs a lead they would not relinquish.

Dylan Cook won by tech. fall over Cody Collins, before Gage Pachlhofer won an 8-2 decision over Jacob Hahn. Noah Saunders won by pin at 138 pounds and Chase Moore at 145 pounds for a 32-6 lead.

Michael Burket got a pin for Eastwood to stop the run of Swanton wins, but that was the last loss for the Dogs. Tyler Houston won by forfeit, Mitchell Reisinger slipped by Zach Featherston 3-2 and Zack Leahey topped Seth Welch 7-4.

After a double forfeit, Greg Wilson and Tommy Lytle registered 2-0 and 9-0 wins respectively, to close out the Eagles.

The Bulldogs then waited to see who they faced next with seventh seed Liberty Center eventually upsetting top seed Ayersville 36-30.

Swanton never trailed against the Tigers, as Zach Schaller opened the dual with a pin of Devin Paradyse in 50 seconds. A pin by Cameron Henneman of Liberty Center tied the score at 6.

Then, the Bulldogs went on another long run of wins, taking the next 9 matches. Trevor Schaller gave the Dogs a 9-3 lead with a 6-3 win over Maguire Vollmar.

Cook won a 13-0 major decision over Cole Shaneyfelt and Pachlhofer had a 16-4 major decision over Carl Yaney. Then, Saunders won 8-4 over Tyler Kay before Moore pinned Julian Bostelman.

Ryan Marvin claimed a 10-7 decision over Tanner Rauch, Tyler Houston pinned Dakoda Woods, and Zack Leahey topped Tyler Echler 5-4 to clinch the win for the Bulldogs. Reisinger and Lytle won by decision and Wilson by forfeit to finish out the dual for Swanton.

League rival Wauseon also made the tournament and will be the 2 seed in Division II.

Results

Semifinal

Swanton 51, Eastwood 12

106 — Mason Glaze (E), forfeit; 113 — Zach Schaller (S), pin Trey Tuttamore, 1:03; 120 — Trevor Schaller (S), forfeit; 126 — Dylan Cook (S), tech. fall Cody Collins, 16-0; 132 — Gage Pachlhofer (S), dec. Jacob Hahn, 8-2; 138 — Noah Saunders (S), pin Kyle Fruth, 1:34; 145 — Chase Moore (S), pin Ross Beaverson, 1:52; 152 — Michael Burket (E), pin Ryan Marvin, 5:13; 160 — Tyler Houston (S), won by forfeit; 170 — Mitchell Reisinger (S), dec. Zach Featherston, 3-2; 182 — Zack Leahey (S), dec. Seth Welch, 7-4; 195 — Double Forfeit; 220 — Greg Wilson (S), dec. Zane Zientek, 2-0; 285 — Tommy Lytle (S), major dec. Tyler Tudor, 9-0.

Final

Swanton 52, Liberty Center 12

106 — Zach Schaller (S), pin Devin Paradyse, 0:50; 113 — Cameron Henneman (LC), pin Max Wegener-Crow, 1:43; 120 — Trevor Schaller (S), dec. Maguire Vollmar, 6-3; 126 — Dylan Cook (S), major dec. Cole Shaneyfelt, 13-0; 132 — Gage Pachlhofer (S), major dec. Carl Yaney, 16-4; 138 — Noah Saunders (S), dec. Tyler Kay, 8-4; 145 — Chase Moore (S), pin Julian Bostelman, 4:41; 152 — Ryan Marvin (S), dec. Tanner Rauch, 10-7; 160 — Tyler Houston (S), pin Dakoda Woods, :39: 170 — Zack Leahey (S), dec. Tyler Echler, 5-4 182 — Mitchel Reisinger (S), major dec. Ray Culler, 10-1; 195 — Caleb Carpenter (LC), forfeit; 220 — Greg Wilson (S), forfeit; 285 Tommy Lytle (S), major dec. Jacob Embree, 11-1.

