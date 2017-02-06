Indians punch ticket to state

Wauseon wrestling will represent the NWOAL at the state dual tournament for the second straight year after winning a pair of duals to claim the Division II Region 9 championship on Wednesday in front of their home crowd. The Indians opened with a 46-30 victory over Defiance, then they defeated Sandusky Perkins 40-23 in the final.

“Our kids as a whole wrestled well as a team,” said Wauseon Coach Mike Ritter of his team’s performance. “Even when we lost some tough individual match-ups, other kids stepped it up and did not let the other team get on a roll. That’s what I like about the team state tournament…it puts the focus on your team.”

In the final against Perkins, the Indians won 7 of the first 9 matches to open a 34-6 lead. This made it hard for Perkins to come back, as they would need to get pins the rest of the way.

They were unable to do so.

Wauseon got a forfeit victory for Jameson Gray at 106 pounds, then a 7-2 decision for Gavin Ritter over Perkins’ Jordan Holt at 113 pounds. At 126 pounds, Jarrett Bischoff of Wauseon earned a 14-6 major decision against Jeff Reiman, while Hunter Yackee followed with a 1-0 decision over Drew Crabtree at 132 pounds.

Perkins got a decision from Jacob Maslyk at 138 pounds, but it was only a 2-1 victory over Wauseon’s Mauricio Barajas. The Indians responded with pins by Sandro Ramirez (145), Xavier Torres (152) and Andrew Bailey (160).

“It was important to get off to a good start. We knew the strength of their team was in their upper weights,” explained Ritter. “We made some minor adjustments in our light weights to try and maximize our team points, which ended up helping us. The two matches we lost in the lighter weights were a little bit of a surprise, but that happens sometimes, and the other kids on our team stepped up and picked those guys up by winning a lot of matches in the middle weights.”

Perkins won four straight matches from 170 pounds to 220 pounds to make the score respectable. However, Andrew Lorcher’s pin over Samuel Sosa at 220 pounds was the lone victory by fall in that span.

Wauseon closed with a forfeit victory at 285 pounds for Alex Sosa.

The Indians earned five pins and a pair of wins by forfeit in the semifinal win over Defiance.

“Defiance has a pretty good team, and I think they felt pretty good about their match-up with us,” said Ritter. “But we really came out of the gate well in the light and middle weights which locked up the match midway through.”

Getting pins were McKayla Campbell at 113 pounds, Nolan Ray (120), Yackee (132), Torres (152) and Trent Davis (170). Gavin Ritter captured a 15-6 major decision over Defiance’s Tristan Villareal at 106 pounds.

Winning by forfeit for the Indians were Ramirez (145) and Bailey (160).

Wauseon will now compete at the Division II state dual tournament scheduled for this Sunday at St. John Arena in Columbus. They made it all the way to the final during the 2016 state tournament, falling to perennial power St. Paris Graham 62-4.

“We are very excited to get the chance to compete at the state tournament again,” said Ritter. “It was a fantastic experience last year, and now our kids have a feel for what to expect.”

Wauseon then picked up two convincing victories in NWOAL action at Delta Thursday to remain unblemished in the league at 8-0. They defeated rival Archbold 62-10 and shut out Bryan 75-0.

Delta bested Bryan 50-12 in their first match, followed by a 40-39 victory over Archbold.

Division II Region 9

Semifinal 1

Wauseon 46, Defiance 30

106- Gavin Ritter (W) dec. Tristan Villareal (D), 15-6. 113- McKayla Campbell (W) pinned Lupe Martinez (D), 3:17. 120- Nolan Ray (W) wins by pin, 4:17. 126- Danny Assaf (D) dec. Jarrett Bischoff (W), 6-0. 132- Hunter Yackee (W) pinned Michael Lauharn (D), 1:22. 138- Timothy Grunden (D) pinned Mauricio Barajas (W), 3:12. 145- Sandro Ramirez (W), forfeit. 152- Xavier Torres (W) pinned Amaya Gonzalez (D), 1:55. 160- Andrew Bailey (W), forfeit. 170- Trent Davis (W) pinned Emiliano Gonzalez (D), 3:20. 182- Gordo Vega (D) dec. Aaron Harris (W), 3-1. 195- Robbie Bowers (D) pinned Drew Krall (W), 3:17. 220- Noah Arnett (D) pinned Samuel Sosa (W), 2:58. 285- Jonah Schlegel (D), forfeit.

Final

Wauseon 40, Perkins 23

106- Jameson Gray (W), forfeit. 113- Gavin Ritter (W) dec. Jordan Holt (P), 7-2. 120- Logan Schoen (P) dec. Nolan Ray (W), 7-6. 126- Jarrett Bischoff (W) major dec. Jeff Reiman (P), 14-6. 132- Hunter Yackee (W) dec. Drew Crabtree (P), 1-0. 138- Jacob Maslyk (P) dec. Mauricio Barajas (W), 2-1. 145- Sandro Ramirez (W) pinned Cody Best (P), 3:40. 152- Xavier Torres (W) pinned Emillo Calderon (P), 1:07. 160- Andrew Bailey (W) pinned Lucas Salmon (P), 1:50. 170- Keysean Amison (P) major dec. Trent Davis (W), 16-3. 182- Sam McNulty (P) dec. Aaron Harris (W), 9-6. 195- Nick Hiss (P) major dec. Drew Krall (W), 10-0. 220- Andrew Lorcher (P) pinned Samuel Sosa (W), 3:35. 285- Alex Sosa (W), forfeit.

Wauseon’s Hunter Yackee, top, gets a pin in 1:22 over Michael Lauharn of Defiance during the Divison II regional semifinal Wednesday. The Indians defeated Defiance 46-30 and Sandusky Perkins 40-23 to claim the regional championship in Region 9. http://fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Yackee-gets-pin.jpg Wauseon’s Hunter Yackee, top, gets a pin in 1:22 over Michael Lauharn of Defiance during the Divison II regional semifinal Wednesday. The Indians defeated Defiance 46-30 and Sandusky Perkins 40-23 to claim the regional championship in Region 9. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Gavin Ritter of Wauseon, top, handles Defiance’s Tristan Villareal in the 106-pound match during the regional semifinal. He earned a 15-6 major decision. http://fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Ritter-v.-Villareal.jpg Gavin Ritter of Wauseon, top, handles Defiance’s Tristan Villareal in the 106-pound match during the regional semifinal. He earned a 15-6 major decision. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Andrew Bailey of Wauseon in the 160-pound match against Lucas Salmon of Sandusky Perkins during Wednesday’s regional final. Bailey would pin Salmon in 1:50. http://fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Bailey-with-pin.jpg Andrew Bailey of Wauseon in the 160-pound match against Lucas Salmon of Sandusky Perkins during Wednesday’s regional final. Bailey would pin Salmon in 1:50. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

