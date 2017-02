Archbold boys basketball picked up a 61-48 win on the road at Stryker Tuesday.

Leading the way for the Blue Streaks was Bryce Williams with 22 points. Rigo Ramos added 12 and Kaiden Bedsole 11.

Stryker’s high scorer was Chase Glock with 21.

Archbold (12-4) is at Bryan Friday before hosting Tinora on Saturday.