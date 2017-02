Wauseon youngster Colt Ward participated in the National Punt, Pass, and Kick competition in Orlando, Florida last week as part of the NFL Pro Bowl festivities.

He placed fourth in the boys 6-7 age division, finishing with 138.10 points. Ward scored a 35.9 in the punting portion of the competition, 63.4 in the passing portion, and 39.9 in the kicking.