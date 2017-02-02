Wauseon alum gets awarded

Jake Trejo of Wauseon was recently named a Division II Newcomer to Watch by Collegiate Baseball.

Trejo is now a pitcher at Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware, which is bringing back its baseball program. The program existed at the institution from 1922 until some time in the 1950s, when the school was called Goldey College.

He arrives at Goldey-Beacom after a solid two-year run for the University of South Carolina Sumter, amassing an 11-2 record with three saves and a 3.41 earned run average.