Swanton’s success on the gridiron over the past two seasons has opened up an opportunity for two of its players at the Division I level in college.

Seniors Gunnar Oakes and Zach Dziengelewski officially signed their letters of intent Wednesday to compete in the Mid-American Conference next season.

Oakes, listed as a tight end at the next level, is headed to Eastern Michigan University. Dziengelewski will compete for a starting spot on the offensive line at Bowling Green State University.