Fayette downs Morenci in boys hoops

Fayette boys basketball visited Morenci Thursday and came away with a 41-32 win.
Clayton Pheils paced the Eagles with 19 points. Tharyn Colegrove was their next highest scorer with 6.
Fayette (3-5) is off until Friday when they travel to Delta.
Staff Report
Fayette boys basketball visited Morenci Thursday and came away with a 41-32 win.
Clayton Pheils paced the Eagles with 19 points. Tharyn Colegrove was their next highest scorer with 6.
Fayette (3-5) is off until Friday when they travel to Delta.