Posted on by

Fayette downs Morenci in boys hoops


Staff Report

Fayette boys basketball visited Morenci Thursday and came away with a 41-32 win.

Clayton Pheils paced the Eagles with 19 points. Tharyn Colegrove was their next highest scorer with 6.

Fayette (3-5) is off until Friday when they travel to Delta.

Staff Report

comments powered by Disqus