Streaks sink Pettisville

Archbold hosted neighboring Pettisville in girls basketball Thursday, defeating the Blackbirds 58-38.

Morgan Miller finished with 12 points to lead the Blue Streaks, while Andi Peterson and Kamryn Hostetler each added 10. Morgan Leppelmeier paced Pettisville with 19.

The rebounding battle was close as Archbold held the edge by one, 25-24. However, the Streaks forced the Blackbirds into 16 turnovers.

Archbold (9-0 overall) is back at home Wednesday when they welcome in Perrysburg. Pettisville (7-2) hosts another NWOAL foe Tuesday as they face Evergreen.