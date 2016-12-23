Indians split swim meet with Napoleon

Wauseon boys swimming and diving defeated Napoleon 117-65, while the girls fell by a final of 108-77 at a home meet on Thursday.

Leading the Indian boys were Branden Arredondo, Nicholas Dilworth and Ryan Scherer who each won multiple events.

Arredondo placed first in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle, Dilworth the 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke, and Scherer the 200 IM and 100 yard breaststroke. In boys diving, Wauseon’s Tony Schweinhagen took second with a score of 182.05.

Sydney Darnell placed first in the 200 IM and the 100 yard butterfly for the Wauseon girls. Patience Bachman won diving with a score of 184.3.

Wauseon is off until next Tuesday when they host Sylvania Northview at 5:30 p.m.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Napoleon 108; 2. Wauseon 77.

Boys- 1. Wauseon 117; 2. Napoleon 65.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Nicholas Dilworth, Ryan Scherer, Mac Warncke, Branden Arredondo), 1:51.82.

200 freestyle- 1. Nicholas Dilworth (W), 1:53.15; 2. Austin Schuette (W), 1:56.91.

200 IM- 1. Ryan Scherer (W), 2:13.54.

50 freestyle- 1. Branden Arredondo (W), 24.62.

Diving- 2. Tony Schweinhagen (W), 182.05.

100 butterfly- 2. Mac Warncke (W), 1:04.49.

100 freestyle- 1. Branden Arredondo (W), 54.06.

500 freestyle- 1. Austin Schuette (W), 5:10.48.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Christian Suarez, Mac Warncke, Seth Hutchison, Austin Schuette), 1:40.6.

100 backstroke- 1. Nicholas Dilworth (W), 58.32.

100 breaststroke- 1. Ryan Scherer (W), 1:09.57; 2. Lucas Blanchong (W), 1:15.89.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Kyle Vernot, Lukas Dominique, Austin Schuette, Nicholas Dilworth), 3:42.9.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 3. Wauseon (Alyssa Russell, Maggie Roelfsema, Daisy Giguere, Keyarra Gorsuch), 2:29.13.

200 freestyle- 2. McKenzie Darnell (W), 2:03.72.

200 IM- 1. Sydney Darnell (W), 2:18.01.

50 freestyle- 4. Kate Precht (W), 28.69.

Diving- 1. Patience Bachman (W), 184.3.

100 butterfly- 1. Sydney Darnell (W), 1:01.78.

100 freestyle- 1. McKenzie Darnell (W), 57.47.

500 freestyle- 1. Brooke Schuette (W0, 5:24.4.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Alexys Carteaux, Brooke Schuette, McKenzie Darnell, Sydney Darnell), 1:45.28.

100 backstroke- 4. Marin Miller (W), 1:24.25.

100 breaststroke- 4. Maggie Roelfsema (W), 1:23.85.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Alexys Carteaux, Brooke Schuette, Sydney Darnell, McKenzie Darnell), 3:51.94.