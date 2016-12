The Fayette boys basketball team was defeated on the road at Montpelier Tuesday, 60-46.

However, the Eagles’ Clayton Pheils led all scorers with 18 points, while Travis Wagner added 11. Kolden Uribes finished with 17 points and Michael Blake 14 for the Locomotives.

Fayette (2-5, 2-2 BBC) has a game at Morenci tonight.