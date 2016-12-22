Blackbirds drop second straight contest

Pettisville boys basketball shot just 32 percent (14 of 44) from the floor and Hilltop shot nearly 50 percent (19 for 40) while on their way to defeating the visiting Blackbirds by a final of 51-41 Tuesday night.

The Cadets were led by Quinn Smith who had a game high 23 points. Steven Riley finished with 11 points.

Pettisville’s Caleb Rychener and Justin Rupp each finished with 10, while Landon Roth added 8.

Pettisville (4-2 overall, 3-2 BBC) hosts county rival Archbold in a non-league contest Friday.