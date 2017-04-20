Ramey pleads not guilty to 22 counts against him

James Ramey pleaded not guilty Thursday to 22 counts against him in the death of Amanda Mangas and the kidnapping of their son and her stepmother from a Delta home.

The charges include two counts of aggravated murder with a death penalty specification.

Shackled and wearing clothing from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Ramey, 27, of Toledo, sat quietly during the pretrial hearing as Judge Jeffrey Robinson read each of the 22 counts from an indictment handed down this week by a grand jury. The charges include one count each of receiving stolen property, attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, violating a protection order, and possessing criminal tools; two counts each of murder, aggravated murder, and aggravated burglary, four counts of abduction, and six counts of kidnapping.

All but two of the counts carry a firearm specification, each adding three years to a sentence. A specification also was added to each charge of aggravated murder, finding the alleged crimes were committed with the purpose of escaping punishment.

Speaking for Ramey, defense attorney David Klucas pleaded not guilty to all counts. He was assisted by attorney Jane Roman. The state was represented by Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman and Assistant Prosecutor Paul Kennedy.

The hearing was attended by supporters of Amanda Mangas, who were quickly ushered from the courtroom following the proceedings.

Judge Robinson set Ramey’s next hearing for June 21 at 3 p.m. A three-week court trial has been scheduled to begin March 12, 2018.

The defendant remains in custody at CCNO on $1 million bond.

Haselman and Kennedy were not available for comment. Klucas said he had no information beyond that given during the hearing.

Ramey was initially charged with aggravated murder after Mangas identified him at the crime scene as the assailant who broke into a Fernwood Avenue home in Delta on March 14 and shot her once in the chest. She was treated at the scene by paramedics, then transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, where she was pronounced dead.

Ramey allegedly fled the scene with the estranged couple’s 10-month-old son, Winston, and Mangas’s stepmother, Deborah Mangas, whom police believe went unwillingly. He was apprehended several hours later during a traffic stop in Fulton County, Ind.

James Ramey consulted with attorney David Klucas prior to the hearing. http://fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ramey-and-attorney.jpg James Ramey consulted with attorney David Klucas prior to the hearing.

By David J. Coehrs [email protected]

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.