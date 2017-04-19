Swanton, Franklin Twp. now on OhioCheckbook.com

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced last Monday the launch of the Village of Swanton and Franklin Township’s online checkbooks on OhioCheckbook.com. OhioCheckbook.com has brought new transparency to government spending in the state.

The Ohio Treasurer’s office was joined at the announcement by Swanton Fiscal Officer Karla Sexton, Mayor Ann Roth, Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle and members of Village Council. Swanton is the first village in Fulton County to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com, and Franklin Township is the third township in Fulton County to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com.

Swanton’s online checkbook includes over 39,000 individual transactions that represent more than $20 million of total spending over the past five years.

Franklin Township’s online checkbook includes 970 individual transactions that represent more than $655,000 of total spending over the past three years.

“I believe the people of Fulton County have a right to know how their tax money is being spent, and I applaud local leaders here for partnering with my office to post the finances on OhioCheckbook.com,” said Mandel. “By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable.”

The announcement was made during a Swanton Village Council committee meeting last Monday.

“The village of Swanton is excited to be the first village in Fulton County to join the Ohio Checkbook initiative,” said Swanton Fiscal Officer Karla Sexton. “We are pleased to open another line of communication with our citizens and be leaders in Transparency.”

“Franklin Township is excited to join the OhioCheckbook.com,” said Franklin Township Fiscal Officer Josh Grime. “We look forward to sharing this transparency tool with our residents.”

A large coalition of statewide and local government organizations have expressed support for OhioCheckbook.com and local government transparency, including Ohio Township Association, Ohio Municipal League, Ohio Newspaper Association, Ohio Society of CPAs and Buckeye Association of School Administrators.

OhioCheckbook.com was launched on December 2, 2014 and, as of April 6, 2017 there have been more than 742,000 total searches on the site. OhioCheckbook.com displays more than $585 billion in spending over the past eight years, including more than 159 million transactions. The website includes cutting-edge features such as:

· “Google-style” contextual search capabilities, to allow users to sort by keyword, department, category or vendor;

· Fully dynamic interactive charts to drill down on state spending;

· Functionality to compare state spending year-over-year or among agencies; and,

· Capability to share charts or checks with social media networks, and direct contact for agency fiscal offices.

For more information or to view a local government website, visit the Local Government option on OhioCheckbook.com.