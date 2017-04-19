SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, April 6

11:01 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road N, Gorham Twp., animal call.

12:37 p.m., 13675 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

3:14 p.m., 26772 County Road M, Gorham Twp., larceny.

4:36 p.m., County Road 2 at Winding Way, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

4:48 p.m., County Road E at State Route 109, York Twp., accident with property damage.

9:57 p.m., 16540 County Road L, Dover Twp., suicidal threats.

Friday, April 7

4:52 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 19-2, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:31 a.m., County Road 6 at County Road L, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:50 a.m., 1245 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., unauthorized use of property.

10:18 a.m., 7900 State Highway 109, York Twp., unwanted subject.

10:31 a.m., 210 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Fulton County Courthouse, unruly juvenile.

10:47 a.m., 1375 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., littering.

6:59 p.m., 21248 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., injury accident.

7:57 p.m., N. Adrian St. at Kennedy Drive, Lyons, suspicious vehicle.

8:51 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road B, German Twp., injury accident.

9:31 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., reckless operation.

Saturday, April 8

8:20 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:22 p.m., 13607 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

4:32 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 12, York Twp., reckless operation.

5:31 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road BC, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:18 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

8:55 p.m., County Road B at State Highway 109, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:31 p.m., County Road T at State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., reckless operation.

Sunday, April 9

12:17 a.m., E. Main Street, Fayette, animal call.

12:33 a.m., 10643 County R0ad 4, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

6:11 a.m., 382 Main St., Pettisville, Pettisville Meats, suspicious vehicle.

7:23 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

9:15 a.m., 26981 Wallace Lane, Gorham Twp., stolen vehicle.

1:45 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #6, Delta, suspicious activity.

2:46 p.m., 2592 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

6:12 p.m., 12703 U.S. 20A, York Twp., assist public.

7:29 p.m., 4580 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.

9:48 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., K-9 Unit.

10:30 p.m., 8296 County Road FG, York Twp., livestock on roadway.

Monday, April 10

6:36 a.m., County Road D at County Road 11, York Twp., animal call.

7:40 a.m., 14970 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., breaking and entering.

9:04 a.m., County Road 21 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

10:16 a.m., State Highway 64 at County Road N, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:32 a.m., 120 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense filed.

11:34 a.m., 6270 E. Winding Way, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

1:37 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

2:04 p.m., 1990 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

2:28 p.m., 22333 County Road L, Franklin Twp., harassment.

2:40 p.m., 7856 State Highway 108 #10, Clinton Twp., identity theft.

3:41 p.m., 15601 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:37 p.m., 15270 County Road K, Dover Twp., domestic violence.

11:49 p.m., 12556 County Road L, Pike Twp., civil matter.

Tuesday, April 11

3:09 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, suspicious vehicle.

3:37 a.m., 8793 County Road 11, Pike Twp., animal call.

4:39 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., injury accident.

12:15 p.m., 12586 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., burglary.

5:47 p.m., 14771 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., unruly juvenile.

7:26 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #12, York Twp., check on welfare.

10:07 p.m., 4685 County Road 6-1, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

11:53 p.m., County Road 7 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

Wednesday, April 12

12:43 a.m., 10411 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

3:19 a.m., 110 Hinkle St., Lyons, check on welfare.

6:22 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

7:10 a.m., 6951 State Highway 66, German Twp., suspicious activity.

9:26 a.m., 3445 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

12:59 p.m., 15976 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.

1:14 p.m., 8658 County Road T, Royalton Twp., harassment.

2:22 p.m., County Road RS at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., domestic violence.

3:53 p.m., 22121 U.S. 20A, German Twp., hit-skip accident.

4:05 p.m., County Road 23 at County Road T, Gorham Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

4:30 p.m., 2810 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

5:57 p.m., 307 Dodge St. #3, Swanton, civil process.

6:01 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 4-3, Amboy Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

6:32 p.m., 17000 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

7:38 p.m., 5855 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

10:13 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, suspicious vehicle.

Thursday, April 13

12:35 a.m., County Road 18 at County Road K, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.