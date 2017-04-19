A superior choir

The Wauseon Acapella Choir earned a “Superior” rating at the 2017 Ohio Music Education Association District 2 Choir Adjudicated Event held March 10-11 at Oak Harbor High School. The choir has qualified to participate in the State OMEA Choir Adjudicated Contest by earning a “Superior”rating. Choir members will be participating for the second consecutive year at the state finals. The choir will perform Saturday, April 22, 1 p.m. in Van Buren.

The Wauseon Acapella Choir earned a “Superior” rating at the 2017 Ohio Music Education Association District 2 Choir Adjudicated Event held March 10-11 at Oak Harbor High School. The choir has qualified to participate in the State OMEA Choir Adjudicated Contest by earning a “Superior”rating. Choir members will be participating for the second consecutive year at the state finals. The choir will perform Saturday, April 22, 1 p.m. in Van Buren. http://fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_wauseon-acapella-choir.jpg The Wauseon Acapella Choir earned a “Superior” rating at the 2017 Ohio Music Education Association District 2 Choir Adjudicated Event held March 10-11 at Oak Harbor High School. The choir has qualified to participate in the State OMEA Choir Adjudicated Contest by earning a “Superior”rating. Choir members will be participating for the second consecutive year at the state finals. The choir will perform Saturday, April 22, 1 p.m. in Van Buren.