A superior choir


The Wauseon Acapella Choir earned a “Superior” rating at the 2017 Ohio Music Education Association District 2 Choir Adjudicated Event held March 10-11 at Oak Harbor High School. The choir has qualified to participate in the State OMEA Choir Adjudicated Contest by earning a “Superior”rating. Choir members will be participating for the second consecutive year at the state finals. The choir will perform Saturday, April 22, 1 p.m. in Van Buren.


